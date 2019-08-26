COFFEYVILLE, Kan. — The Crowder Roughriders opened their season with a 2-0 victory Friday night over Coffeyville at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

The ‘Riders scored both their goals in the first half and goalkeepers Anthony and Santiago Garcia combined on the shutout with six saves (Anthony five, Santiago one).

Former Monett High standout and Crowder freshman Jason Puente opened the scoring with his first collegiate goal, assisted by Sebastian Smeed.

Crowder’s returning goals scored leader Daniel Doherty closed out the scoring on his successful penalty kick.

Crowder and Coffeyville were originally scheduled to play in Neosho, but rain, more rain, and even more rain forced a move from the natural grass Roughrider Soccer Field to the all-turf Veterans Memorial in Coffeyville.

The ‘Riders then had a second home match scrapped due to rain and they considered playing the match Sunday at all-turf Burl Fowler Stadium in Monett, but the potential for storms and the travel for Rose State (Oklahoma) combined to create rescheduling.

Crowder — 1-0 overall — returns to action, weather permitting, Wednesday on the road against Kansas City Kansas from the Jayhawk Conference.