The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) congratulates Ivy Walton and Jeremiah Jones, both of Carl Junction High School, for their exceptional final scores during the National Archery in the Schools (NASP)/International Bowhunters Association (IBO) Outdoor World 3D Challenge held Aug. 8-9 in Snowshoe, WV.

Missouri students participate in these archery competitions through the Missouri National Archery in the Schools Program (MoNASP), which is coordinated through MDC in partnership with numerous schools and organizations throughout the state. MoNASP is an affiliate of NASP, and promotes education, self-esteem, and physical activity for more than 200,000 Missouri students in grades 4-12 from more than 700 participating schools.

Senior Ivy Walton has dominated in her division during the past several NASP tournaments and this time was no different. Walton shot a remarkable score of 299 out of 300.

“Ivy has truly made a name for herself during her time participating in MoNASP,” said MDC MoNASP Coordinator Eric Edwards. “She’s walked away with numerous honors and scholarships and should be extremely proud of herself.”

Walton placed first in the High School Girls Division and tied for first overall. She said she has her team to thank for helping her finish this season strong.

“I feel very proud of my score,” said Walton. “But I definitely wouldn’t have done it without the support of my team and of my coach.”

Though Walton has since graduated, she’s still looking to incorporate archery into her future plans.

“I want to actually help coach,” she ventured. “I’m also interested in doing this professionally.”

Meanwhile, Carl Junction sophomore Jeremiah Jones was pushing Walton for the top spot. Jones shot an impressive score of 298 out of 300, finishing second in the High School Boys Division and second overall.

“It was awesome,” said Jones. “I’ve been waiting to have this score for a long time. I love archery because it gives me a chance to be outdoors and connect with other people.”

See more NASP/IBO Outdoor World 3D Challenge results at:

https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZMZ.

Since NASP's beginnings in 2002, more than 10 million students have participated in the program through 10,000 schools in 47 states and 10 countries. More than 200,000 Missouri students from more than 700 schools participate in MoNASP. To learn more, visit the MDC website at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZSE.