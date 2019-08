AREA CALENDAR

SATURDAY, AUGUST 24

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

9:40 a.m. — Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Kearney at Liberty jamboree

10 a.m. — Raytown, Raytown South, Holden at Lee’s Summit North jamboree

MONDAY, AUGUST 26

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

6 p.m. — Center, Grandview, Lincoln Prep at Van Horn jamboree

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

5 p.m. — Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit, Platte County at Liberty North jamboree

WHAT’S ON TODAY

This weekend’s TV/radio highlights

Saturday’s Television

• Golf: European Tour Scandinavian Invitational, 6 a.m., GOLF (Comcast 27)

• Extreme sports: X Games Minneappolis, 8 a.m., ESPN News (102)

• Soccer: German Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen, 8:30 a.m., FS1 (43)

• Soccer: EPL: Crystal Palace at Manchester United, 8:30 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• High school football: St. Frances Academy at Central Rockets, 11 a.m., ESPN (13)

• College football: Villanova at Colgate, 11 a.m., CBSSN (274)

• Soccer: EPL: Arsenal at Liverpool, 11:30 a.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Baseball: Little League World Series international final, 11:30 a.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• Soccer: German Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at Schalke 04, 11:30 a.m., FS1 (43)

• Figure skating: Aurora Games, noon, ESPNU (269)

• Track and field: IAAF Diamond League, 1 p.m., OLY (208)

• MLB: Washington at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., MLB (272)

• Golf: PGA Tour Championship, 1:30 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• College football: Youngstown State at Samford, 2 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Road America, 2 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Baseball: United States final, 2:30 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• MLB: New York Yankees at Los Angeles Dodgers, 3 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Cycling: Vuelta a España, 3 p.m., OLY (208)

• High school football: Deerfield Beach at Carol City, 3 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Horse racing: Travers Stakes, 4 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• Golf: Korn Ferry Tour: Albertsons Boise Open, 4:30 p.m., GOLF (27)

• MLB: Royals at Cleveland, 6 p.m., FSKC (48)

• College football: Florida at Miami, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• MLS: New York Red Bulls at New York City, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• MLB Colorado at St. Louis, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Golf: PGA Tour Champions Boeing Classic, 6:30 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Soccer; Futbol Liga MX: Puebla at Cruz Azul, 6:55 p.m., KUKC (17)

• NFL preseason: San Francisco at Chiefs, 7 p.m., KCTV5 (3)

• Snowboard: FIS World Cup, 7 p.m., OLY (208)

• High school football: DeMatha at St. John Bosco, 8 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Soccer: Futbol Liga MX: America at Tigres UANL: 8:55 p.m., KUKC (17)

• MLB: San Francisco at Oakland, 9 p.m., MLB (272)

Saturday’s Radio

• MLB: Royals at Cleveland, 6 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

Sunday’s Television

• Golf: European Tour Sacndinavian Invitational, 6 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Soccer: EPL: Manchester City at Bournemouth, 7:55 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Soccer: German Bundesliga Eintracht Frankfurt at RB Leipzig, 8:30 a.m., FS1 (43)

• Baseball: Little League World Series consolation game, 9 a.m., ESPN (13)

• Cycling: Vuelta a España, 9 a.m., OLY (208)

• Soccer: Futbol de Inglaterra: Newcastle United at Tottenham Hotspur, 10:25 a.m., Telemundo (14)

• Soccer: Newcastle United at Tottenham Hotspur, 10:25 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Soccer: German Bundesliga: Wolfsburg at Hertha BSC, 11 a.m., FS1 (43)

• Soccer: Futbol Liga MX: Tijuana at Toluca, 11:30 a.m., KUKC (17)

• MLB: Royals at Cleveland, noon, FSKC (48)

• Beach volleyball: Aurora Games, noon, ESPNU (269)

• Golf: PGA Tour Championship, 12:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Golf: LPGA CP Women’s Open, 12:30 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Basketball: Big3 playoffs, 1 p.m., KCTV5 (3)

• High school football: Southern Columbia at Hammond, 1 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Track and field: EAA, 1 p.m., OLY (208)

• Soccer: Italian Serie A, Genoa at Roma, 1:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: Mosport from Canadian, 1:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• WNBA: New York at Washington, 2 p.m., NBA (273)

• Baseball: Little Little World Series, 2 p.m., KMBC9 (12)

• Golf: Korn Ferry Tour: Albertsons Boise Open, 3:30 p.m., GOLF (27)

• MLB: San Francisco at Oakland, 4 p.m., MLB (272)

• WNBA: Connecticut at Los Angeles, 4 p.m., NBA (273)

• Golf: PGA Tour Champions Boeing Classic, 5:30 p.m., GOLF (27)

• MLB: New York Yankees at Los Angeles Dodgers, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• WNBA: Las Vegas at Minnesota, 6 p.m., NBA (273)

• Women’s college soccer: Oklahoma at Arkansas, 6 p.m., SEC (284)

• NFL preseason: Pittsburgh at Tennessee, 7 p.m., KSHB41 (8)

• MLS: Houston at FC Dallas, 7:15 p..m., FS1 (43)

• MLS: Los Angeles Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 9:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

Sunday’s Radio

• MLB: Royals at Cleveland, noon, KCSP (610 AM)

Monday’s Television

• Cycling: Vuelta a España, 9 a.m., OLY (208)

• Tennis: U.S. Open, 11 a.m., ESPN (13)

• Tennis: U.S Open, 5 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• MLB: St. Louis at Milwaukee, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Basketball: FIBA: United States at Canada, 7 p.m., NBA (273)

• MLB: Oakland at Royals, 7:15 p.m., FSKC (48)

• MLB: New York Yankees at Seattle, 9 p.m., ESPN (13)

Monday’s Radio

• MLB: Oakland at Royals, 7:15 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)