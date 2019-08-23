The youth had to step up for Eldon last season. Now the Mustangs are hoping it has become a strength.

The injury bug can have an effect on any team and when it hit the maroon and gold in 2018, some less experienced players were asked to play more beneath the Friday night lights a little earlier than expected. That experience may now pay dividends with a new season on the gridiron just around the corner.

“This new bunch is nice because those injuries, as unfortunate as it was, got some young kids really good experience in meaningful games,” said Eldon coach Chad Hult who led the Mustangs to a 6-5 finish with a run to the district semifinals in his first season at the helm. “We started three offensive linemen that were freshmen in a district semifinal game and that is not something many teams have to do. We are young, but a lot of returning talent.”

Eldon began last season with three straight wins before moving back and forth between the win and loss column. However, all five of the team’s losses came against teams with winning records including the eventual district champion in Springfield Catholic. One thing that has always been consistent, though, no matter who is on the field, is that success or failure is determined in the trenches and for the Mustangs it may be everything. How much Eldon can push its opponents around at the line of scrimmage will define the story of 2019.

“Those guys make us go,” Hult told Game Night of the linemen. “Everyone who knows us knows that we run the ball, we are going to continue to run the ball and we like to stop the run on defense. That all starts with those guys and we are going to go as far as they’ll take us.”

Eldon will seek to utilize the Wing-T offense that became a staple under former head coach Shannon Jolley and has continued under Hult, who previously served as offensive coordinator. It has certainly produced some results over the years and 2018 was no different as Eldon averaged 258 rushing yards, 76 passing yards and 24 points per game.

The Mustangs return six offensive starters and thankfully, three of them are linemen who were integral in keeping the chains moving. Senior Jonathon Schoenfeld (2nd Team All-Conference) is back to start at guard while sophomore Colton Phillips will be snapping the ball at center and fellow sophomore Sam Coppock will hold down one of the tackle positions. Juniors Holt Bashore and Fisher Snelling will look to solidify things up front and overall, the unit averages 208 pounds.

The ground game will feature sophomore newcomer Killian Wilson in the backfield at running back while senior Xander Strickland locks down the wing spot. Helping to clear the way will be a pair of of fullbacks in senior Kaden Dillon and sophomore Mason Kirkweg when the duo are not carrying the ball themselves.

Sophomore Dallas Hardy will be the new Eldon quarterback who saw some varsity action a season ago carrying the ball 11 times for 23 yards. One of his top targets could be senior wide receiver Nathaniel Wardenburg who brings some nice size at 6-foot-3 and returns as the leading wideout after hauling in three receptions for 27 yards a season ago. Another primary option in the passing game could be junior tight end P.J. Bledsoe who is also looking to make a major impact.

Meanwhile, the Eldon defense will be based out of a 3-4 formation that returns six starters and allowed 26 points per game last season.

Leading the way up front will be Schoenfeld as he returns to his starting spot on the defensive line. He will be joined by Kirkweg and the lengthy Snelling who will look to give teams fits with his 6-foot-3 and 210-pound frame.

The linebacking corps will feature Dillon and Strickland as Bashore and Bledsoe look to solidify the group and wreak havoc on those who come their way. Together with the defensive line, Hult certainly feels they are all capable of doing just that.

“Our front seven should be the strength of this unit. They are physical and look to control the line of scrimmage,” he mentioned to Mid-Missouri Pigskin Preview, a magazine featuring over 40 high school teams around mid-Missouri.

The secondary will have Wardenburg and Hardy returning to lock down the cornerback spots. Senior Blake Smith will take over the free safety position and Wilson may also see some time as a defensive back as well.

As veterans lead the way and newer players discover their roles, one thing Hult has been pleased to see early on in this new campaign is the strength of the brotherhood and how much the group has come together already.

“Our focus needs to get a little bit better from everybody, but one thing this group has already done a great job of is that they gel,” he told Game Night. “They’ve got a lot of team chemistry together that most teams this early in the year don’t have. They are a fun group and enjoy being around each other.”

As he told Mid-Missouri Pigskin Preview, execution on both sides of the ball will be key and will require taking pride in being focused on the details and playing hard all four quarters. Eldon had its first test of the year a few weeks ago at a team camp in Branson and he liked how the younger players responded. He is looking forward to seeing how things go at the jamboree in Camdenton on August 23 before the season kicks off at Bolivar on August 30 at 7 p.m.

Youth played a factor a season ago and time will tell if this current group of gridiron Mustangs are ready to take the mantle.

“It depends which younger guys want to step up,” the coach told Game Night of the team’s hopes for a successful 2019. “We had guys do that last year and now we have to continue to have more and more step up after losing 13 seniors so it will be fun, interesting, entertaining- whichever word you want to use to see which guy is able to do that.”