The lake level was 658.9; generation of 33,000 CFS at the beginning of the week down to 25,000 CFS by the end of the week for a level of 659.0 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 85 degrees. Truman Lake was at 715.2 level.

The lake level was 658.9; generation of 33,000 CFS at the beginning of the week down to 25,000 CFS by the end of the week for a level of 659.0 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 85 degrees. Truman Lake was at 715.2 level.

TO NOTE

The Lower Osage is from the dam to the 22-mile mark; Mid-Lake is between the 22 and 38-mile marks; the Upper Osage is between the 38 and the Rt. 65 Bridge.

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

Corey and Roger Cook won the Bassing Bob Summer Bass Sizzler last Saturday and Sunday with a two-day total of 10 bass weighing 39.91 pounds.

BAGNELL DAM SPILLWAY

Water clarity: Stained. Crappie: Good on jigs. Catfish: Good bouncing skipjack shad along the bottom.

LOWER OSAGE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Fair on drop shot rigs and shaky head worms along points and bluffs or topwater lures along wave breaks and main lake docks. Crappie: Fair on minnows fishing at night under lights on the main lake. Catfish: Fair on jug lines with cut bluegill.

GRAVOIS

Water clarity: Clear on the lower end and murky on the upper end. Black bass: Fair on shaky head worms and jigs along main lake points. Crappie: Good shooting jigs under main lake docks 20 feet deep. White bass: Good on small topwaters and swimbaits along points. Catfish: Good drifting cut shad along points.

TRUMAN DAM SPILLWAY

Water clarity: Clear. Crappie: Good on jigs and minnows in the old river channel. White bass and hybrids: Good on spoons, jigs and minnows. Catfish: Fair on cut shad.

MID-LAKE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Good on 10-inch plastic worms or 3/4-ounce jigs 18 to 25 feet deep in brush for bigger fish or on shaky head worms and finesse jigs with Missile DBomb trailers less than 5 feet deep for keeper-size bass on main and secondary points. Crappie: Slow on jigs and jigging spoons suspended under main lake docks and along bridge columns. White bass: Fair trolling crankbaits along bluffs. Catfish: Good drifting cut shad or shrimp along bluffs.

GRAND GLAIZE

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on plastic worms and creature baits 8 to 10 feet deep along main lake points. Crappie: Good vertical fishing jigs in brush 25 to 30 feet deep. Catfish: Good on jug lines or drifting with cut shad.

NIANGUA

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Slow on jigs, plastic worms, topwater lures and spinnerbaits on main and secondary points. Crappie: Fair on minnows in brush piles around docks at night.

UPPER OSAGE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Good on jigs along secondary points. Crappie: Fair on minnows 12 feet deep in brush along docks. Catfish: Good drifting cut shad or on jug lines with goldfish.

SOURCES

Guide Alfred Chapman (573-465-3810), www.lakeozarkfishingguideservice.com; Big Ed’s Guide Service (573-692-6710) www.bigedsguideservice.com; Guide Jack Uxa (573-434-2570) www.lakeoftheozarksfishingguide.com; Guide John Blankenbeker (573-280-1455); Guide Terry Blankenship (573-480-2835); Guide Jim Dill (573-204-9005) www.jamesdillguideservice.com; Fitz Fishing (573-693-9299); Bryants Osage Outdoors (573-374-2278); Edgar’s Outdoor Sports (573/378-2220); www.edgarssports.com; Ferg’s Bait & Tackle (660-438-7413); Iguana Lake Ozark RV Park, (888-365-2399); Lake Level (573-365-9205). Tournament Results—Thanks to www.bassingbob.com.