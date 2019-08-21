Many football teams are hopeful for a good season. The gridiron gang at Versailles seems to have quite a few reasons to believe one is on the horizon.

The Tigers made a statement in 2018, putting the memories of a few woeful seasons behind them in exchange for the program’s first winning season since 2010 that concluded at 7-5 with a loss at powerhouse Lamar in a Class 2 district championship game. That Lamar team, by the way, has won seven state championships and had a 57-game winning streak in play last season before the Tigers lost their regular season finale and suffered their first defeat since 2014.

Not a bad conclusion as Versailles played in its first district championship game since 2009, but the next chapter is on the way and Coach Broc Silvers likes what he sees as he enters his seventh year. Hoping to see the program build off the first winning season under his tenure, the coach said there will be plenty of experience returning with the biggest class of seniors he has had and with depth at multiple positions, the team should, “hit the ground ready to roll.” Silvers said this summer has been one of his easiest transitions as a coach.

“They are the reason for this turnaround. If we stay heathy, I expect us to have another good year and maybe even a great year,” Silvers told Mid-Missouri Pigskin Preview, a magazine featuring over 40 high school teams around mid-Missouri, as he talked about his senior class.

It is a group the coach has been watching since the time they were sixth graders and now it is time for them to take the mantle. Leadership is a crucial part of that role and Silvers is glad that it is a quality that does not seem to be lacking. The coach noted to Game Night that he noticed a little bit of a cultural change two seasons ago in terms of effort and commitment when Versailles picked up its first playoff win under his tenure and it has carried on ever since that night against El Dorado Springs. After not winning more than three games in any given year the previous five seasons, Versailles never suffered a losing streak in 2018.

“I think our kids now know they are not walking on eggs shells and what is expected,” he stated.

“I think our kids are getting more comfortable with who we are and what we expect whether it was on Friday night or how we handle ourselves in the classroom… Those guys (seniors) are going to lead us the right way and I’m excited because they’ve worked their tails off and that is what it is about.”

Versailles brings back 18 total lettermen including eight starters on offense and seven on defense.

The spread offense produced 194.4 rushing yards, 156.6 passing yards and 30.8 points per game in 2018 and that success may very well continue with veteran senior quarterback Coby Williams returning as the field general for his final campaign. Williams is already the program’s all-time leading passer with multiple school records to his name and the All-State quarterback totaled 1,783 passing yards and 20 touchdowns in 2018 with just seven picks while rushing for 1,474 yards and another 25 touchdowns.

Providing Williams some protection on the offensive line will be a trio of three returning senior starters in Gage Tessier (1st Team All-Conference and All-District), Quinn Randall (2nd Team All-District) and Ryan Chamberlain (3-year starter). Juniors Mason Hibdon and Damian Murray along with sophomores Gabe Brandon and Connor Lehman will also fit into the mix and Silvers said the ability for this unit (averaging 224 pounds all together) to gel will be vital to the team’s success.

“We still have to piece together what is going to mesh with our team and what we have to do to win ballgames. That might change on a weekly basis,” he explained to Game Night. “If we have to throw it or run it 50 times a game we will. We are going to be able to hopefully do both. It is all going to be up to the offensive line and how well they mesh as to how many wins we are going to have.”

If the offensive line is up to task, the Tigers should have plenty of weapons for Williams to go to in the run-pass option arsenal designed to use the whole field and keep a defense on its heels. The athletic senior Dallas Waller, who finished fourth in the Class 3 state triple jump last spring, returns as the team’s top receiving threat and he can also be dangerous in the running game after totaling 48 receptions for 480 yards and five total touchdowns earning 2nd Team All-District honors. Veteran senior receiver Brayden Morrison is also back and looking to build upon his 20 receptions for 286 yards and four touchdowns a season ago while fellow seniors Payton LaFoy (nine receptions for 69 yards at wide receiver) and tight end Kaden McGinnis (3-year starter) will look to provide steady hands. Junior running back Max Coleman will also be a Tiger to watch out for.

“This is the biggest group of skill kids that we have that can run routes and catch balls,” Silvers told Game Night, admiring the depth of the group. “We got about 14 guys I feel comfortable throwing to on a Friday night.”

Versailles’ 4-2-5 defensive formation will seek to shave its numbers from 2018 that included 256 rushing yards, 78 passing yards and 29.5 points per game. The strength is the secondary once again, anchored by Williams at safety (42 tackles, two interceptions), Morrison at cornerback (43 tackles, two interceptions, 2nd Team All-District) and junior Michael Bell who missed most of the 2018 season. Sophomore Adam Radcliff and Coleman will also be names to watch for in this group.

Tessier is back as the team’s top tackler after the linebacker finished with 59 tackles, four tackles for a loss and a sack last season. Senior Brycen Reynolds is also capable of giving teams fits as he put up 53 tackles and nine tackles for a loss in 2018 that earned him 2nd Team All-District. Meanwhile, the defensive line will feature Randall (55 tackles, 11 tackles for a loss) who earned 2nd Team All-Conference last year along with Waller who put up 35 tackles, including eight for a loss and two sacks. Brandon, Hibdon, Murray, Lehman and senior Jordan King (6-foot, 250 pounds) will look to round out a formidable front along the line.

“We transitioned to a new defensive coordinator in Aaron Allen and we started to click as a unit later in the year, which can be expected with a change,” Silvers mentioned to Mid-Missouri Pigskin Preview. “We have a ton of players back in the secondary so the question for us will be how well we can play up front this year. We struggled against the run and we will make more effort into putting more people in the box this year if we need to stop the run.”

That goal and others, like anything, can be determined in the effort put forward in practice. Silvers noted that the defense gave up more than enough opening touchdown drives in 2018, but being prepared for the challenge of Friday night can go a long way and it starts with the right mindset.

“It is really hard to simulate the speed in practice and as we’ve gotten better, maybe that has gotten better,” Silvers told Game Night.

“As young kids you don’t really know. You’re just competing against your own team instead of competing to be the best team in the state or best player in the conference, whatever it is. That is our next step is not to compete against your backup, but compete to be the best guy in the conference or state at your position or whatever it may be.”

Silvers said the summer is a time to evaluate where the team is and clearly there is a lot to like with the foundation that has been laid. The action begins in the home opener against Knob Noster on August 30 at 7 p.m., and the Tigers will know soon enough if the optimism is warranted.

“Last year we lost to Knob Noster in week one and it was almost like a ‘here we go again’ kind of feeling,” the coach remarked.

“Then we turned around and bat Buffalo and that kind of jumpstarted our season. Not to take anything away from Knob Noster, but I think we will be more prepared and ready to win right away putting our best foot forward.”