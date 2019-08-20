Find out what freshmen and seniors from Camdenton, Osage, Eldon and Versailles had to say about their first or last year of high school football

GUNNER MORRIS, CAMDENTON FRESHMAN OFFENSIVE AND DEFENSIVE LINE

Q: What is it like to be joining the high school football scene and do you have any expectations going in?

A: It is great because ever since “Little Hogs” I’ve always been a part of the Camdenton Laker football program. The high school experience is the next level. It is being around everybody, the crowd and even varsity players- respect from everyone is great.

Q: How long have you been playing the game and what made you want to play in the first place? Is there anything you like about the game in particular?

A: I’ve been playing since about second grade. I’ve always been an aggressive guy, a contact sport man and just the whole team aspect of it is great.

Q: What is going to be going through your mind when you step beneath those Friday night lights for the first time and do you have any hopes for your career overall for the next four years?

A: Just right now watching it is amazing but every time I see it, it is like, ‘Wow, what am I going to look like coming out of that?’ It is just trying to earn that spot up there. I hope everyone sticks with it, as well as me, and then we come together- especially for our senior year- and win that 12th or 13th game for the state title.

MASON KINNEY, CAMDENTON SENIOR TIGHT END AND DEFENSIVE LINE

Q: What are your hopes or expectations heading into your final season under the Friday night lights and what is going to be going through your mind when you step off the field for the final time?

A: Everyone to give it all they got every play, just give it all we got. I think it is going to hurt, but I feel like if I give it everything I got I’ll be happy with it. At the same time it is going to suck, but I think it will be a happy-sad ending.

Q: Is there anything you are going to miss about the game specifically and what are you going to try to do to ensure you finish your senior season with no regrets?

A: The brotherhood. Hanging out with all the guys just knowing everyone is working as one. I’m just going to leave it all out on the field and give it everything I got.

Q: Do you have any words of advice or anything you’ve learned so far through your high school career that you want to pass on to underclassmen?

A: Don’t take it for granted. My freshman year I was thinking I got all this time and I won’t be a senior for a long time. Now I’m a senior and it is like, ‘Where did the time go?’ The past three years seem like they went by like nothing so every practice be out there, give it all you got and don’t take anything for granted.

HUNTER GRABER, OSAGE FRESHMAN WIDE RECEIVER AND DEFENSIVE BACK

Q: What is it like to be joining the high school football scene and do you have any expectations going in?

A: It is hard. A lot of big dudes and I just want to do good and start some junior varsity.

Q: How long have you been playing the game and what made you want to play in the first place? Is there anything you like about the game in particular?

A: Since third grade. Everyone played it so I decided I would too.

Q: What is going to be going through your mind when you step beneath those Friday night lights for the first time and do you have any hopes for your career overall for the next four years?

A: I’ll be nervous. Hopefully I’ll play varsity wide receiver next year and be the best wide receiver on the team.

JAMES HUTCHCRAFT, OSAGE SENIOR FULLBACK AND LINEBACKER

Q: What are your hopes or expectations heading into your final season under the Friday night lights and what is going to be going through your mind when you step off the field for the final time?

A: This final season I hope we go into districts and hope we honestly win districts. I’m just hoping to have a constant steady and good season to where we all play together and just have a fun time while doing it, too. It is going to break me, I love football. It has been a part of my whole life and I’ll maybe never get to play it again.

Q: Is there anything you are going to miss about the game specifically and what are you going to try to do to ensure you finish your senior season with no regrets?

A: Definitely hitting people and honestly practice. I’ll miss practice because that is where you make most of your memories is after practice and stuff like that. Play as hard as I can, make sure to hold people accountable and just do my best.

Q: Do you have any words of advice or anything you’ve learned so far through your high school career that you want to pass on to underclassmen?

A: Time flies and just to have fun while you’re doing it and just try your best.

WYATT HARGIS, ELDON FRESHMAN OFFENSIVE AND DEFENSIVE LINE

Q: What is it like to be joining the high school football scene and do you have any expectations going in?

A: It is a lot different. Middle school was a lot easier, but in high school you meet a lot of new people and learn a lot more new things.

Q: How long have you been playing the game and what made you want to play in the first place? Is there anything you like about the game in particular?

A: Ive been playing since my fourth grade year. It was fun to hit people, but making friends was cool too.

Q: What is going to be going through your mind when you step beneath those Friday night lights for the first time and do you have any hopes for your career overall for the next four years?

A: Don’t mess up. Hopefully, some day grow taller and start on varsity. That would be pretty cool.

KADEN DILLON, ELDON SENIOR FULLBACK AND LINEBACKER

Q: What are your hopes or expectations heading into your final season under the Friday night lights and what is going to be going through your mind when you step off the field for the final time?

A: Score as many touchdowns as I can, get some “truck sticks” (running over people), that would be nice. I know it is going to suck a lot. I’m going to miss playing with all my teammates who are family.

Q: Is there anything you are going to miss about the game specifically and what are you going to try to do to ensure you finish your senior season with no regrets?

A: Just the hitting aspect, I love hitting. Give everything I have, every game and every practice.

Q: Do you have any words of advice or anything you’ve learned so far through your high school career that you want to pass on to underclassmen?

A: Don’t be scared to hit at all. You hit no matter what because if you are not going 100 percent you are going to get hurt.

THEO STEVENSON, VERSAILLES FRESHMAN OFFENSIVE AND DEFENSIVE LINE

Q: What is it like to be joining the high school football scene and do you have any expectations going in?

A: I guess I just got to do what I got to do, put in the work and maybe kick some butt on the football field.

Q: How long have you been playing the game and what made you want to play in the first place? Is there anything you like about the game in particular?

A: I’ve been playing since third grade. I’ve had lots of experiences and lots of fun. My dad introduced it to me when I was very little and I just grew a love for it and stuck with it.

Q: What is going to be going through your mind when you step beneath those Friday night lights for the first time and do you have any hopes for your career overall for the next four years?

A: The adrenaline is going to be pumping, but I just know I got to do what I do, make the right plays and kick butt. I want to get a scholarship- that is something pretty important to me. I think it would be amazing to play college football and I want to improve my overall strength, speed and agility.

DALLAS WALLER, VERSAILLES SENIOR WIDE RECEIVER AND DEFENSIVE LINE

Q: What are your hopes or expectations heading into your final season under the Friday night lights and what is going to be going through your mind when you step off the field for the final time?

A: I’d like to win a district championship since it is my senior year, break our individual season receiving record and hopefully get an All-State selection. Hopefully I’m not going to be done playing football, Id like to play in college. It is going to suck, the last high school football game, I don’t want to think about it right now.

Q: Is there anything you are going to miss about the game specifically and what are you going to try to do to ensure you finish your senior season with no regrets?

A: Just playing with your teammates and your lifelong friends, it is super fun to come out here and play with them because you’ve known them since preschool. Put in the hard work, hopefully it is going to pay off from what we’ve been doing in the offseason and we’ll just see what happens.

Q: Do you have any words of advice or anything you’ve learned so far through your high school career that you want to pass on to underclassmen?

A: Work hard in the offseason.