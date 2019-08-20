The Lakers are coming off an 11-2 season that produced the program’s 27th district title and are looking for more after a sour ending in the Class 4 state quarterfinals where the team lost to 14-time state champion Webb City by a single point. Spend a few moments hanging around at practice and it would be hard to guess that was the final result of 2018.

There is a bit of a buzz around the gridiron at Camdenton.

“Really proud of our kids. They played super hard and I think if you saw them play, they are super fun to watch and play with a lot of passion,” Camdenton coach Jeff Shore told Game Night as his team prepares for another season with 25 returning lettermen. “We are hoping to build off that this year and keep that enthusiasm going. Any time you have a good season, you have to transfer that over and steal a little of that heart from those guys that graduated and continue on. That is how we manage to have pretty good seasons year in and year out.”

And coming within three wins of the program’s sixth state championship should provide plenty of motivation.

“I think we are definitely on a mission. To get that close like we did last year and really feel like that if we win that one, we probably win it all in our minds- I think to get that close and taste it- there is definitely urgency,” Shore noted.

One major reason for that success was a high flying spread offense that was one of the best in all of Missouri a season ago producing 301.9 passing yards, 81.4 rushing yards and 46.3 points per contest. The craziest part of all may be the fact it was brand new as Camdenton went away from decades of power running football that produced plenty of favorable results of its own.

“I think you start with our kids. We had a wide variety of guys that could catch the ball and then of course Paxton (DeLaurent) just did a fantastic job,” Shore said of his returning senior All-State quarterback who threw for 3,858 yards and 43 touchdowns and ran for seven more. “You can’t say enough about our quarterback. He really adapted to it, took to it really well and just kept getting better and better at it. We played really good defense on top of it so you get the ball in your hands more and get a chance to score more.”

There were hopes of the potential this new offense had, but Shore said it exceeded expectations as his players learned it quickly and put it to good use. That may be because of the excitement it generated as the design of a pass heavy offense allows more players to be involved with multiple targets to go to on any given play.

“It brings a lot of excitement to practice, it brings a lot of excitement to games and any time you get a high school kid enthused about doing something the sky is the limit for them,” said Shore who also pointed out that it also resulted in less wear and tear on the bodies of his players. “All those things made it really fun and made it fun so far this year to come to practice every night.”

Camdenton brought back just three other starters besides DeLaurent on offense including just a single offensive lineman, but Shore likes his personnel.

Leading the charge up front is the lone returning “Hog” in senior offensive lineman Jeremiah Wilkins and others to look out for are fellow senior Kaiden Davis, junior Cesar Chaparro and sophomore Dakota Davis. Together, the four “Hogs” average 227.5 pounds of push to keep the chains moving. Keeping DeLaurent upright in pass protection will obviously be vital, but Shore also wants this offense to remain versatile and be able to carry on the traditions of old running the ball at will if they so choose.

“We do still possess our old DNA and can run the ball I feel like. Our offensive line has come along very nicely and that has been a real nice surprise,” he stated. “We’ve had some kids step in and I do feel like our offensive line is really solid.

“We had to rely on that a little bit last year at times so that is kind of our bailout on bad weather games.”

Thankfully, Camdenton’s leading rusher is back as Eli Griffin (307 rushing yards, 16 touchdowns, 4.1 yards per carry) returns for his junior season. Griffin is also a threat in the passing game after accumulating 12 receptions for 169 yards and a score. Senior Ethan Harris (73 rushing yards, one touchdown, 24.3 yards per carry) and junior Jadin Faulkoner (36 rushing yards, one touchdown, 4.1 yards per carry) will also look to make some noise from the backfield and passing attack as well.

“We still got backs who are as good as tailbacks as we’ve had here,” Shore stated.

Camdenton lost a significant amount of production at receiver as eight seniors accounted for about 83 percent of the receiving yards. However, there are a number of weapons in the arsenal ready to break out. Senior Cooper Ezard hauled in 19 receptions in nine games for 202 yards and six touchdowns before injury sidelined his season and fellow senior Jase Nicklas put up 17 receptions for 193 yards and two touchdowns before injury derailed his 2018 season after five games. Seniors Collin and Connor Thomas, senior Talon Randazzo and junior Mason Draper will be other receivers to look out for and senior Mason Kinney will also be a target at tight end.

“We felt like we ha some material there, just inexperience,” said Shore who noted that 12 or 13 different players can make an impact in the passing game.

“Our receiving corps got bolstered up again with those guys and we still have some good young receivers who are sophomores. This offense takes a lot of guys to play it and I’m super happy with the way those receivers have progressed. We are deep again at receiver.”

The Lakers bring back seven starters to a robber cover defense with multiple fronts that allowed just 110.5 passing yards, 93.5 rushing yards and 17.4 points per game in 2018.

Senior All-State linebacker Ryan Maasen is back as the leading returning tackler and he will be joined by Harris. Senior Cort Petty, fellow senior Marcus Stephens, juniors Tommy Garagnani and Draper, Kinney and both Dakota and Kaiden Davis will look to keep the defensive line fresh and make the front a force to be reckoned with.

“Our front line guys are as good as we’ve had. We’ve built depth there,” Shore stated.

Both Collin and Connor Thomas will provide veteran experience at defensive back along with Nicklas and Randazzo. Junior Parker Wormek will also be relied upon as will the entire corps of 12 or 13 different receivers overall. The versatility of that group to play both sides of the ball is something the coach said will be key.

“I think the nuts and bolts of our defense is there. In summer camp and preseason we’ve really worked on trying to fill in some of those pieces and once again I think we’ve found a lot of different guys on defense,” Shore noted.

“We seem to be a really smart defense, which if you can get lined up right it is a huge part of it. So far so good, I think we are a little untested in that area but I have great hopes that our defense will be very good.”

There is plenty of optimism as Shore enters his ninth season at his alma mater where he is 64-31. Time will soon tell if the same enthusiasm that has permeated throughout the summer carries over to a highly anticipated season.

“We don’t have a down practice and as of yet we have not been sluggish on a practice,” the coach pointed out. “That has probably been the best thing and practices go fast- they are very enthused about playing. If you got that, you got most of it whipped and we’ll just keep on playing hard from there.”

The journey begins with the home opener against Waynesville on August 30 at 7 p.m.