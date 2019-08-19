Nothing like building off of last year’s success.

If all goes well, and it probably should, the Pilot Grove baseball team will have a better winning percentage than both the spring and fall heading into the upcoming season.

With 15 players suited out for the 2019 season, the Tigers will return eight of the nine starters under head coach Evan Oswald.

“We’ll be good,” Oswald said. “We are going to build off last year’s success, so there is nowhere to go but up.”

While finishing 13-6 during the season, Pilot Grove was just 5-5 last fall-4-1 in the Central Activities Conference.

This season, Oswald said the Tigers want to win the conference for sure and get better every day, “We take on St. Elizabeth in the first game-the defending Class 1 champions-so I look to compete in that game.”

Pilot Grove remembers their last game against St. Elizabeth all too well, losing to the Hornets 11-1 in the finals of the district tournament last spring.

The game against the Sturgeon Bulldogs also leaves a bad taste. Oswald said Pilot Grove beat Sturgeon 1-0 last fall but lost 4-2 in the spring.

The Tigers also had a close game against Cairo last year, losing 2-1. The Bearcats went on to win the title and Oswald said Cairo will be tough again while returning both pitchers and 5-6 starters. “New Franklin will be scrappy,

“ Oswald said. “Sturgeon is always a good team. We will have to bring our A game every night.”

With eight starters back from the spring season, Oswald said the Tigers will also be deep in pitching-especially with Cole Meisenheimer and Bailey Quint. The defense will also be quick and the outfield will be very fast and baseball savvy, he said.

But if there is one thing that still drives Oswald crazy about this team, it’s the strikeout ratio. He said 40 percent of the outs in the spring were strikeouts. “We strike out way too much,” Oswald said. “Hopefully we can put the bat on the ball.”

With the return of Meisenheimer and Quint on the mound, the Tigers don’t need to put up big numbers against their opponents this season. Meisenheimer was a collective 6-1 with 56 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings for an ERA of 1.582 while Quint finished 2-5 with 71 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings for an ERA of 2.647.

Oswald said Meisenheimer’s strikeout/walk ration was incredible. “Cole and Bailey were extremely dominating and probably pitched 80 percent of our innings,” Oswald said. “We have plenty of arms, we just need to throw strikes and let our defense do the work.”

Other pitchers that Oswald will count on this season are junior Luke Kollmeyer and sophomores Dade Christy and Bo Vinson. Kollmeyer finished 5-0 in the spring with 22 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings for an ERA of 3.706. Vinson and Christy, meanwhile, combined to pitch a total of 10 1/3 innings in mostly mop up duty.

Oswald said Kollmeyer was the No. 3 pitcher last year and was very efficient. He said Kollmeyer doesn’t throw hard but mixed his pitches well. As for Christy and Vinson, he said both did a good job when called upon. “They will see more innings this fall,” Oswald said.

At the catcher position, junior Dalton Reuter returns from the spring season to give the Tigers a mid-range bat and a big-time arm. Although Reuter hit only .235 in the spring, Oswald said he cut down 33 percent of base stealers and got more comfortable as the season went on.

The infield will also have everybody back from the spring. Senior Kealin Vinson-all-conference-returns at first with junior Hayden Krumm at second, Quint or Meisenheimer-when they are not pitching-at shortstop, and Bo Vinson at third. Kealin struggled in the spring, hitting only .211, but batted 60 points higher in the fall at .276. Oswald said Krumm returns in the spring after hitting over .300 while Quint and Meisenheimer were both over .450 for the season. Bo also hit over .300.

Both Meisenheimer and Bo were all-conference, all-district last year while Quint was selected to the all-district team after setting out the fall with a broken arm.

“Kealin is very solid at first,” Oswald said. “He had only one error in the spring. As for Hayden, he has a good glove and we are looking for him to have a bigger year. Cole and Bailey are both very solid and there is nothing on the baseball field that they can’t do. Bo is just a tough competitor and very solid over at third. The infield is solid and very baseball savvy. They know what to expect. I thought the infield was good last year but I think we will better this year.”

The outfield also returns all three starters from the spring, starting with Kollmeyer in center, Christy in right and junior Dylan Schupp in left. Kollmeyer hit over .300 in the spring while Christy batted .286. Schupp also hit over .300 last fall despite having an off spring. Oswald said Kollmeyer-all-conference-plays everywhere. “All three players read the ball well,” Oswald said. “I thought Dade was very productive last year as a freshman. As for Dylan, he probably knows the game better than anyone and is just a great teammate. We’ll track down most fly balls. They are all just a solid group with very strong arms.”

Other players who will see playing time this season are seniors Josh Gilbert, Derek Powell and Adam Taylor and freshmen Hank Zeller, Gage Young and Tate Rentel.





