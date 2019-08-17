Hunters planning to hunt doves at Bois D’Arc Conservation Area in Greene County and the Robert E. Talbot Conservation Area in Lawrence County are reminded that nontoxic shot is required for dove hunting at these two public use areas managed by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC). Missouri’s dove season starts Sept. 1 and runs through Nov. 29.

The Bois D’Arc and Talbot areas are two of 20 MDC public use areas managed for dove hunting that have nontoxic shot requirements specifically for this season. For a complete list of MDC areas that require nontoxic shot for all types of hunting and for information on types of nontoxic shot, go to:

https://huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/regulations/nontoxic-shot-regulations