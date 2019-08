WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s TV/radio highlights

Friday’s Television

• Golf: European Tour Czech Masters, 8 a.m., GOLF (Comcast 27)

• Tennis: ATP/WTA Western & Southern Open, 8 a.m., 4 p.m., TENNIS (277)

• Tennis: ATP/WTA Western & Southern Open, 10 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Basketball: Spain at United States, 10 a.m., NBA (273)

• Golf: Korn Ferry Tour Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, 10:30 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Baseball: Little League World Series, 1 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Golf: PGA BMW Championship, 2 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Tennis: USTA Women’s Pro Circuit: Concord, Mass., 2:30 p.m., TENNIS (277)

• Baseball: Little League World Series: Hawaii vs. Louisiana, 3 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Golf: U.S. Amateur quarterfinals, 3 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Baseball: American Legion World Series, 3 p.m., 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Baseball: Little League World Series: Mexico vs. Canada, 5 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Golf: Champions Tour Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, 6 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Tennis: ATP/WTA Western & Southern Open, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Motorsports: NHRA: Brainerd, Minn., 6 p.m., FS1 (43)

• MLB: Cleveland at New York Yankees, 6 p.m., MLB (272)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Bristol, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• NFL preseason: Chicago at New York Giants, 6:30 p.m., NFL (180)

• Baseball: Little League World Series, 7 p.m., ESPN (13)

• MLB: New York Mets at Royals, 7 p.m., FSKC (48)

• WNBA: Los Angeles at Chicago, 7 p.m., NBA (273)

• WNBA: New York at Dallas, 7 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• WNBA: Atlanta at Phoenix, 9 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• NFL preseason: Buffalo at Carolina (tape), 10 p.m., NFL (180)

• MLB: New York Mets at Royals, 7 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)