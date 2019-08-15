The lake level was 658.6; generation of 45,000 CFS at the beginning of the week down to 36,000 CFS by the end of the week for a level of 658.7 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 84 degrees. Truman Lake was at 717.3 level.

TO NOTE

The Lower Osage is from the dam to the 22-mile mark; Mid-Lake is between the 22 and 38-mile marks; the Upper Osage is between the 38 and the Rt. 65 Bridge.

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

No tournaments were reported over last weekend.

LOWER OSAGE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Fair on shaky head worms along points and bluffs. Crappie: Fair trolling crankbaits along bluffs.

GRAVOIS

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on shaky head worms and jigs along main lake points. Crappie: Good shooting jigs under main lake docks 20 feet deep. White bass: Good on small topwaters and swimbaits along points. Catfish: Excellent drifting cut shad 25 feet deep along points.

MID-LAKE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Fair on drop shot rigs with 4-inch finesse worms or shaky head worms 15 feet deep or on 10-inch plastic worms or 3/4-ounce jigs 25 to 30 feet deep on main and secondary points. Crappie: Good trolling crankbaits along bluffs or shooting jigs under main lake docks. White bass: Fair on jigging spoons along points and trolling crankbaits along bluffs. Catfish: Good drifting cut shad.

GRAND GLAIZE

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on plastic worms 10 feet deep along main lake structure. Crappie: Good shooting jigs under docks or vertical jigging Itty Bit jigs in schools of shad. Catfish: Good on juglines with cut shad or bluegill.

NIANGUA

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Slow on Texas-rigged Brush Hogs on secondary points. Crappie: Fair on minnows in brush piles around docks at night. Catfish: Fair on juglines with nightcrawlers.

UPPER OSAGE

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on plastic worms in brush piles around docks. Crappie: Fair on minnows 8 feet deep along docks. Catfish: Good on juglines and trotlines with cut shad and green sunfish.

BAGNELL DAM SPILLWAY

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Slow on plastic worms. Catfish: Good on cut shad, stink baits and worms.

TRUMAN DAM SPILLWAY

Water clarity: Clear. Crappie: Fair on jigs and minnows in the old river channel. Catfish: Fair on cut shad and bluegill.

SOURCES

Guide Alfred Chapman (573-465-3810), www.lakeozarkfishingguideservice.com; Big Ed’s Guide Service (573-692-6710) www.bigedsguideservice.com; Guide Jack Uxa (573-434-2570) www.lakeoftheozarksfishingguide.com; Guide John Blankenbeker (573-280-1455); Guide Terry Blankenship (573-480-2835); Guide Jim Dill (573-204-9005) www.jamesdillguideservice.com; Fitz Fishing (573-693-9299); Bryants Osage Outdoors (573-374-2278); Edgar’s Outdoor Sports (573/378-2220); www.edgarssports.com; Ferg’s Bait & Tackle (660-438-7413); Iguana Lake Ozark RV Park, (888-365-2399); Lake Level (573-365-9205). Tournament Results—Thanks to www.bassingbob.com.