Youth Co-Ed Recreational Soccer League sign-ups now through September 2- ages 4-14. Games start September 7.

Forms can be picked up at Laurie City Hall or the Fairgrounds office, or at www.cityoflaurie.com.

For further information, call (573) 374-8776 or (573) 216-9427.