COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Missouri men’s basketball team will play 10 nonconference games in its home state this winter but won’t host a Power Five opponent at Mizzou Arena outside of Southeastern Conference play.

Missouri unveiled Tuesday its 2019-20 nonconference schedule, which features 13 contests, starting with a home matchup against Incarnate Word on Wednesday, Nov. 6. That is the Tigers’ first of seven non-league games on their home floor.

Touring the Show-Me State, the Tigers are slated to compete in the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City on Nov. 25-26 and continue their Braggin’ Rights series against Illinois in St. Louis on Dec. 21.

Following their season opener against Incarnate Word, coach Cuonzo Martin and the Tigers host Northern Kentucky on Nov. 8 before Missouri’s first road game at Xavier on Nov. 12. The matchup against Xavier is the Tigers’ fifth since 2014.

Missouri returns to Columbia to play Wofford on Nov. 18 and Morehead State on Nov. 20 in preliminary Hall of Fame Classic games at Mizzou Arena. Wofford, reigning champion of the Southern Conference, advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament in March.

Seven teams on Missouri’s nonconference slate made the NCAA Tournament at least once in the past two seasons.

Taking part in the Hall of Fame Classic for the first time since 2015, Missouri battles Butler at 6 p.m. on Nov. 25 at the Sprint Center and will play either Oklahoma or Stanford the following day.

The Tigers host Charleston Southern on Dec. 3 before concluding a home-and-home series with Temple in Philadelphia on Dec. 7. Missouri has never faced the Owls in Philadelphia.

Six days after hosting Southern Illinois-Carbondale – and former Tiger Ronnie Suggs, a graduate transfer – on Dec. 15, Missouri looks to build a winning streak in its Braggin’ Rights series against Illinois following a 16-point victory over the Illini last season.

Missouri’s final nonconference home game is Dec. 30 against Chicago State.

The Tigers make their first-ever trip to Morgantown to face West Virginia on Jan. 25 as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

The team’s 18-game SEC schedule has yet to be announced.