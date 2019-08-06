When the score cards of two rounds were tallied, a trio of Eldon golfers in Talon Hull, Eli Cummings and Kassidy Hull along with Sunrise Beach’s Sophia Sindlinger proved they belonged by besting the best and bringing home the Missouri Junior Tour title.

It was the final show of the summer and the Lake area was well-represented.

After nine stops at various courses throughout mid-Missouri, the Missouri Golf Association hosted the Missouri Junior Tour Championship on Sunday and Monday at Osage National Golf Resort where only about the top half of youth golfers in the points standings of each division were invited. When the score cards of two rounds were tallied, a trio of Eldon golfers in Talon Hull, Eli Cummings and Kassidy Hull along with Sunrise Beach’s Sophia Sindlinger proved they belonged by besting the best and bringing home the title.

There were plenty of other Lake area golfers in action who teed off with the best as well and sought to finish their summers strong.

Listed below are the results of each division ranging from ages 8 to 18:

9-HOLE STROKE PLAY, 10-11 MALE

(To Par Gross/Total Gross)

1. Talon Hull, Eldon, +5/77

1. Eli Herbert, Grain Valley, +5/77

1. Colten Scheulen, Westphalia, +5/77

4. Dawson Schnieders, Jefferson City, +9/81

5. Michael Atnip, Jefferson City, +14/86

5. Sam Closser, Jefferson City, +14/86

5. Zachary Hull, Eldon, +14/86

8. Grayson Moore, Jefferson City, +15/87

9. Michael Maschino, Linn Creek, +20/92

9-HOLE STROKE PLAY, 12-13 FEMALE

1. Sophia Sindlinger, Sunrise Beach, +5/77

2. Kate Ryan, Columbia, +15/87

3. JaycieKate Lowery, Jefferson City, +16/88

4. Sophie Hinds, Jefferson City, +22/94

9-HOLE STROKE PLAY, 12-13 MALE

1. Jonathan Jordan, Rolla, -1/71

2. Will Kimes, Columbia, +8/80

3. Teagen Hull, Eldon, +9/81

4. William Boyd, California, +10/82

5. Carter Holliday, Columbia, +16/88

6. Aidan Knipfel, Mexico, +23/95

7. Jackson Hackett, California, +26/98

8. Isaac Stoneking, Moberly, +39/111

9-HOLE STROKE PLAY, 8-9 FEMALE

1. Emma Baumstark, Columbia, +20/92

2. Haven Evers, Eldon, +25/97

3. Olivia Neal, Columbia, +28/100

4. Brileigh Ryan, Columbia, +43/115

5. Lily Caudle, Holts Summit, +51/123

9-HOLE STROKE PLAY, 8-9 MALE

1. Eli Cummings, Eldon, -11/61

2. Anson Munzlinger, Columbia, -8/64

3. Ty Brandt, Jefferson City, +4/76

4. Isaac Herbert, Grain Valley, +17/89

5. Luke McGrath, Camdenton, +18/90

6. Jackson Bennett, Eldon, +25/97

18-HOLE STROKE PLAY, 14-15 FEMALE

1. Camryn Swinfard, Jefferson City, +24/168

2. Madison Diel, Columbia, +31/175

3. Tierney Baumstark, Columbia, +35/179

4. Elliott Hull, Wardsville, +51/195

18-HOLE STROKE PLAY, 14-15 MALE

1. Johnny Boyer, Kirksville, +4/148

2. Archer Schnieders, Jefferson City, +5/149

3. Andrew Fallis, Columbia, +17/161

3. Davis Linhardt, Jefferson City, +17/161

5. William Hose, Columbia, +25/169

6. Enoch Dunnaway, California, +27/171

6. Owen Herbert, Grain Valley, +27/171

8. Gunnar Schuster, Osage Beach, +28/172

WD- Logan Cox, Hallsville

18-HOLE STROKE PLAY, 16-18 FEMALE

1. Kassidy Hull, Eldon, +15/159

2. Lily Knipfel, Mexico, +18/162

3. Sami Swinfard, Jefferson City, +23/167

4. Sydney Willingham, Columbia, +30/174

5. Madeline Fallis, Columbia, +34/178

5. Greta Hinds, Jefferson City, +34/178

7. Jayden Berrey, Columbia, +38/182

8. Brooke Whyte, Fulton, +43/187

18-HOLE STROKE PLAY, 16-18 MALE

1. Joseph Fallis, Columbia, +3/147

2. Tanner Brandow, Centralia, +6/150

3. Aidan Wells, Eldon, +12/75

4. Jeriah Jordan, Rolla, +15/159

5. Brenden Day, Wright City, +20/164

6. Michael Davidson, Jefferson City, +22/166

6. Tanner Duncan, Brumley, +22/166

8. Ori Bartlett, Versailles, +25/169

9. Rylee Hanson, Vandalia, +28/172

10. Spencer Melville, Camdenton, +32/176

11. Trace Brown, Macon, +33/177

12. CJ Rogers, Linn Creek, +35/179

DNF- Austin Kempker, Jefferson City

To check out all golf results or for more information, visit the Missouri Golf Association website at www.mogolf.org