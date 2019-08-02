Check out these upcoming golf events around Lake of the Ozarks

Golf card

The GuysNGals Golf Card is being sold for $100 and includes four rounds of golf at 20 mid-Missouri courses. Cost includes green/cart fees. Funds benefit local schools. Cards are available by emailing sunrisebmo@yahoo.com.

Golf League

The Lake Area Traveling Golf League meets bi-weekly for ladies and men ages 60 and older. Shamble split, foursome, rotating players. Total scores flighted payout. Includes green/cart fees. Average cost is $25/round plus a $5 prize fund. For more information, email sunrisebmo@yahoo.com.

Golf School

Looking to improve your game? The Shane Blankenship School of Golf is offering (10) golfers an opportunity to take a 30-minute golf lesson once a week for 26 weeks. Cost is $750 with lessons taking place April 1-September 30. Call Shane at 636-497-2475.

TOURNAMENTS

Duck Drop Tournament

August 2

The Ridge Golf Course will host the 5th annual four-person scramble with a noon registration and lunch, and shotgun at 1:30 p.m. Cost is $125 per player. The awards ceremony will be held at the Ridge Grill after play. Entry includes 18 holes of golf, 10 Duck Drop tickets, lunch at the course, a tournament goody bag, and contests and prizes. For more information or to sign up, go to www.greatdamduckdrop.com.

Man Scramble Invitational

August 10 & 11

Lake Valley Golf & Country Club will host a 2-Man Scramble Invitational. Cost is $350 per team and includes 36 holes of golf with cart, a meal Saturday night, skins and pari-mutuel, closest to the hole prizes both days and other gift card prizes.

For more information, call 573-346-7218.

PGA Education Fundraiser

August 18

Osage National will host a PGA Education Fundraiser “Bucket Tournament” with a shotgun at 1 p.m. This four-person scramble includes 18 holes of golf. Cost is $60 for the public, $40 for members and $15 for dinner guests.

For more information, call 573-365-1950 ext. 110 or email rmanselle@osagenational.com to sign up.

1-Person Scramble

August 18

A one-person scramble will be held at the Indian Rock Golf Club starting at noon. Cost is $40 for non-members, $10 for optional cash skins game and $10 for two mulligans.

To sign up call 573-372-3023 ext. 10.

Parrot Head Open

August 24 & 25

A Two-Man Invitational Golf Tournament will be held at Margaritaville Lake Resort with over $30,000 in prizes for a full field. The first paid entries will have priority in picking their tee time. Cost is $350 per team with practice rounds Friday, and play Saturday and Sunday. Entry deadline is August 16. Email leahy@pga.com or call The Oaks at 573-348-8522.

Ladies Golf Tournament

August 27

The Ladies Golf Association of Old Kinderhook will have a tournament fundraiser for Citizens Against Domestic Violence. Registration is at 7:30 a.m. with a 8:30 a.m. shotgun. Cost is $90 per player and includes breakfast, practice range, one Mulligan per player, lunch and cash bar. This is a four-person scramble event. Sign up by calling Marcia at 308-882-8471.

Couples Scramble Invitational

October 19 & 20

Lake Valley will host a Fall Couples Scramble starting at 9:30 a.m. each day. The cost to enter is $350 and includes 26 holes of golf with riding cart, meal Saturday afternoon for players, a tee gift and closest to the hole prizes on Saturday and gift certificates.

For more information, call 573-346-7218.

Send us your golf tournaments! Email newsroom@lakesunonline.com.