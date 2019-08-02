Harley Race, a former professional wrestler, well-known throughout the Lake of the Ozarks area, passed away this week at the age of 76.

Harley Race, a former professional wrestler, well-known throughout the Lake of the Ozarks area, passed away this week at the age of 76.

The National Wrestling Alliance reported Race died from complications of lung cancer.

According to NWA, Race wrestled in the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA), the American Wrestling Association (AWA), the World Wrestling Federation (WWF, now WWE), and World Championship Wrestling (WCW). He was a nine time world champion, having won the WWA World Heavyweight Championship once and the NWA World Heavyweight Championship eight times and was the first NWA United States Heavyweight Champion.

Race was one of six to have been inducted into each of the WWE Hall of Fame, the NWA Hall of Fame, the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame and the Wrestling Observer Newsletter Hall of Fame.