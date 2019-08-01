The lake level was 659.6; generation of 50,000 CFS throughout the week for a level of 659.5 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 82 degrees. Truman Lake was at 724.2 level.

TO NOTE

The Lower Osage is from the dam to the 22-mile mark; Mid-Lake is between the 22 and 38-mile marks; the Upper Osage is between the 38 and the Rt. 65 Bridge.

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

Rob Bueltmann and Ben Verhoef won the Bassing Bob Ad Hoc Tournament July 28 with five bass weighing 21.67 pounds.

TRUMAN DAM SPILLWAY

Water clarity: Clear. Crappie: Fair on jigs and minnows in the old river channel. Catfish: Good on cut shad and bluegill.

BAGNELL DAM SPILLWAY

Water clarity: Stained. Crappie: Good on jigs and minnows. Catfish: Good on cut shad, stink baits and worms.

LOWER OSAGE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Good on crankbaits, shaky head worms and finesse worms on drop-shot rigs 20 to 25 feet deep on main points. Crappie: Fair shooting jigs under docks over depths of 30 feet. White bass: Fair on small topwaters and spinners along points.

GRAVOIS

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on shaky head worms and jigs along main lake points. Crappie: Good shooting jigs under main lake docks 20 feet deep. White bass: Good on small topwaters and swimbaits along points. Catfish: Excellent drifting cut shad 25 feet deep along points.

MID-LAKE

Water clarity: Stained on the main lake and clear in the creek coves. Black bass: Good on topwaters along sea walls in the morning and later on shaky head worms 15 to 20 feet deep on main points. Crappie: Good shooting jigs under main lake docks for fish suspended 5 to 10 feet deep over depths of 30 to 35 feet. White bass: Fair on jigging spoons along points. Catfish: Good drifting cut shad.

GRAND GLAIZE

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on topwater lures in the morning and later in the day on crankbaits, plastic worms and jigs 15 to 20 feet deep on main lake points. Crappie: Good on Garland Itty Bits 5 to 10 feet deep over shad schools or brush piles. White bass: Good on small topwater lures and spoons in the mornings for surfacing fish. Catfish: Good on jug lines with cut shad or bluegill.

NIANGUA

Water clarity: Muddy on the upper end and clear on the lower end. Black bass: Slow on spinnerbaits, shaky head worms, Texas-rigged plastic craws and deep-diving crankbaits on main lake points. Crappie: Slow on minnows and jigs 15 to 18 feet deep in brush and along docks.

UPPER OSAGE

Water clarity: Murky. Black bass: Good on deep-diving crankbaits, jigs, shaky head worms and Whopper Ploppers on main lake points. Crappie: Good on jigs 10 to 12 feet deep along docks. White bass: Good trolling crankbaits along points. Catfish: Excellent on cut shad, nightcrawlers and hot dogs.

SOURCES

Guide Alfred Chapman (573-465-3810), www.lakeozarkfishingguideservice.com; Big Ed’s Guide Service (573-692-6710) www.bigedsguideservice.com; Guide Jack Uxa (573-434-2570) www.lakeoftheozarksfishingguide.com; Guide John Blankenbeker (573-280-1455); Guide Terry Blankenship (573-480-2835); Guide Jim Dill (573-204-9005) www.jamesdillguideservice.com; Fitz Fishing (573-693-9299); Bryants Osage Outdoors (573-374-2278); Edgar’s Outdoor Sports (573/378-2220); www.edgarssports.com; Ferg’s Bait & Tackle (660-438-7413); Iguana Lake Ozark RV Park, (888-365-2399); Lake Level (573-365-9205). Tournament Results—Thanks to www.bassingbob.com.