The lake level was 659.9; generation of 50,000 CFS throughout the week for a level of 659.7 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 85 degrees. Truman Lake was at 728.32 level.

The lake level was 659.9; generation of 50,000 CFS throughout the week for a level of 659.7 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 85 degrees. Truman Lake was at 728.32 level.

TO NOTE

The Lower Osage is from the dam to the 22-mile mark; Mid-Lake is between the 22 and 38-mile marks; the Upper Osage is between the 38 and the Rt. 65 Bridge.

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

No tournaments reported over last weekend.

TRUMAN DAM SPILLWAY

Water clarity: Clear. Crappie: Good on jigs and minnows in the old river channel. White bass and hybrids: Good on shad bodies. Catfish: Good on cut shad and bluegill.

BAGNELL DAM SPILLWAY

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Fair on plastic worms and jigs behind current breaks. Crappie: Fair on jigs and minnows. Hybrid stripers: Fair on cut shad. Catfish: Good on cut shad, stink baits and worms.

LOWER OSAGE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Good on Texas-rigged plastic worms or finesse worms on drop-shot rigs 25 to 30 feet deep on main points. White bass: Good when surfacing on small topwaters and spinners along points.

GRAVOIS

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on shaky head worms along main lake points. Crappie: Good shooting jigs under main lake docks 20 feet deep. White bass: Good on small topwaters and swimbaits along points. Catfish: Good drifting cut shad 25 feet deep along points.

MID-LAKE

Water clarity: Stained on the main lake and clear in the creek coves. Black bass: Good on topwaters along sea walls in the morning and later on shaky head worms 15 to 20 feet deep on main points. Crappie: Good shooting jigs under main lake docks for fish suspended 5 to 10 feet deep over depths of 30 to 35 feet. White bass: Fair on jigging spoons along points. Catfish: Good for blue catfish drifting cut shad.

GRAND GLAIZE

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on crankbaits, plastic worms and jigs 15 to 20 feet deep on main lake points. Crappie: Good on Garland Itty Bits 5 to 10 feet deep over shad schools or brush piles. White bass: Good on small topwater lures and spoons in the mornings for surfacing fish. Catfish: Good on jug lines with cut shad or bluegill.

NIANGUA

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on jigs, plastic worms, Brush Hogs and deep-diving crankbaits in brush piles on the main lake points. Crappie: Fair on minnows and jigs or trolling crankbaits 8 to 18 feet deep in brush and along docks.

UPPER OSAGE

Water clarity: Murky. Black bass: Good on jigs and creature baits along secondary points or deep-diving crankbaits on main points. Crappie: Fair on minnows 10 to 12 feet deep along docks. White bass: Fair trolling crankbaits along points. Catfish: Excellent on cut shad with rod and reel or goldfish on jug lines.

SOURCES

Guide Alfred Chapman (573-465-3810), www.lakeozarkfishingguideservice.com; Big Ed’s Guide Service (573-692-6710) www.bigedsguideservice.com; Guide Jack Uxa (573-434-2570) www.lakeoftheozarksfishingguide.com; Guide John Blankenbeker (573-280-1455); Guide Terry Blankenship (573-480-2835); Guide Jim Dill (573-204-9005) www.jamesdillguideservice.com; Fitz Fishing (573-693-9299); Bryants Osage Outdoors (573-374-2278); Edgar’s Outdoor Sports (573/378-2220); www.edgarssports.com; Ferg’s Bait & Tackle (660-438-7413); Iguana Lake Ozark RV Park, (888-365-2399); Lake Level (573-365-9205). Tournament Results—Thanks to www.bassingbob.com.