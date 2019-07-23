It was a good day for Eldon's Kassidy Hull and Haven Evers as well as Sunrise Beach's Sophia Sindlinger.

The Lake area trio were at the top of their divisions on the Missouri Golf Association Junior Tour at Lake Valley on Monday, which served as the final stop before the Tour Championship gets underway on August 4-5 at Osage National.

Youth golfers on the tour have made nine stops at various courses around mid-Missouri throughout the summer and a win just two weeks away from the championship was a welcome highlight for Sunrise Beach’s Sindlinger and Eldon’s Hull and Evers. There were other Lake area golfers who finished near the top as well.

Listed below are the results of each division ranging from ages 8 to 18:

18-HOLE STROKE PLAY, 14-15 FEMALE

(To Par Gross/Total Gross)

1. Madison Diel, Columbia, +20/92

2. Tierney Baumstark, Columbia, +21/93

3. Elliott Hull, Wardsville, +29/101

3. Camryn Swinfard, Jefferson City, +29/101

5. Madison Kolb, Jefferson City, +45/117

WD- Aubrie Morff, Jefferson City,

NS- Caroline Burke, Columbia

18-HOLE STROKE PLAY, 14-15 MALE

1. Archer Schneiders, Jefferson City, E/72

2. Johnny Boyer, Kirksville, +1/73

3. Davis Linhardt, Jefferson City, +8/80

4. Andrew Fallis, Columbia, +11/83

5. Logan Cox, Hallsville, +12/84

6. Gunnar Schuster, Osage Beach, +13/85

6. Owen Herbert, Grain Valley, +13/85

8. Zachary Krantz, Lake Ozark, +16/88

9. Devun Salazar, El Dorado Springs, +17/89

10. Enoch Dunnaway, California, +19/91

11. Jacob Anderson, Ballwin, +20/92

12. Charlie Cavanaugh, Jefferson City, +21/93

13. Logan Bain, Huntsville, +22/94

14. Thomas Crum, Auxvasse, +25/97

15. Colin Brandow, Huntsville, +26/98

16. Dallas Downey, Linn Creek, +40/112

WD- Graham Johnson, Jefferson City

WD- Alex Lusher, Eldon

WD- Miles Godbee, Lohman

18-HOLE STROKE PLAY, 16-18 FEMALE

1. Kassidy Hull, Eldon, +7/79

1. Lilly Knipfel, Mexico, +7/79

3. Sami Swinfard, Jefferson City, +10/82

4. Greta Hinds, Jefferson City, +12/84

5. Sydney Willingham, Columba, +13/85

6. Caroline Schade, Columbia, +15/87

7. Madeline Fallis, Columbia, +16/88

8. Sidney Fessier, Columbia, +17/89

8. Greta Scheidt, Columbia, +17/89

10. Caten Lucchesi, Sedalia, +25/97

11. Logan Belt, Henley, +26/98

12. Lexi Plecko, Columbia, +29/101

13. Riley Graskewicz, Keytesville, +30/102

14. Hannah Henson, Laquey, +35/107

WD- Kelsey Hudson, Sedalia

WD- Sydney Snider, Versailles

WD- Sydney Riley, Lake Ozark

18-HOLE STROKE PLAY, 16-18 MALE

1. Michael Davidson, Jefferson City, -1/71

2. CJ Rogers, Linn Creek, +1/73

3. Tanner Brandow, Centralia, +2/74

4. Jeriah Jordan, Rolla, +4/76

5. Tanner Duncan, Brumley, +5/77

6. Ori Bartlett, Versailles, +7/79

6. Austin Kempker, Jefferson City, +7/79

6. Joseph Fallis, Columbia, +7/79

9. Spencer Melville, Camdenton, +8/80

9. Michael Haynie, Clifton Hill, +8/80

11. Trace Brown, Macon, +9/81

12. Brenden Day, Wright City, +12/84

12. Matthew Potter, Ashland, +12/84

14. Cole Lehmen, Westphalia, +14/86

15. Erin Brady, Fulton, +19/91

15. Jonathan Scott, Jefferson City, +19/91

15. Timmy Hamilton, Richmond, +19/91

18. Ashton Caudle, Holts Summit, +21/93

19. Preston Kelling, Linn Creek, +25/97

WD- Seth Waters, Jackson

9-HOLE STROKE PLAY, 10-11 FEMALE

1. Emma Baumstark, Columbia, +9/45

9-HOLE STROKE PLAY, 10-11 MALE

1. Colten Scheulen, Westphalia, +4/40

2. Eli Herbert, Grain Valley, +6/42

3. Michael Maschino, Linn Creek, +7/43

3. Michael Atnip, Jefferson City, +7/43

5. Talon Hull, Eldon, +9/45

6. Dawson Schnieders, Jefferson City, +10/46

7. Sam Closser, Jefferson City, +12/48

7. Bryan Carden Jefferson City, +12/48

9. Zachary Hull, Eldon, +13/49

10. Grayson Moore, Jefferson City, +24/60

11. Anthony Forrest, Jefferson City, +27/63

WD- Kaden Massie, Ashland

WD- Jarin Grant, Lake Ozark

WD- Chancen Jordan, Rolla

9-HOLE STROKE PLAY, 12-13 FEMALE

1. Sophia Sindlinger, Sunrise Beach, +6/42

2. Sophie Hinds, Jefferson City, +13/49

2. Hanna Maschoff, Lake Ozark, +13/49

2. Kate Ryan, Columbia, +13/49

5. Autumn Allen, Eldon, +31/67

9-HOLE STROKE PLAY, 12-13 MALE

1. Jonathan Jordan, Rolla, +1/37

2. Will Kimes, Columbia, +3/39

3. Aidan Knipfel, Mexico, +7/43

3. Teagen Hull, Eldon, +7/43

5. William Boyd, California, +12/48

6. Luke Jenkins, Sedalia, +13/49

7. Jackson Hackett, California, +15/51

8. Isaac Stoneking, Moberly, +16/52

WD- Graham Hoffman, Columbia

WD- Chayton Jordan, Rolla

WD- Rylan Stefankiewicz, Salisbury

9-HOLE STROKE PLAY, 8-9 FEMALE

1. Haven Evers, Eldon, +14/50

2. Lily Caudle, Holts Summit, +36/72

9-HOLE STROKE PLAY, 8-9 MALE

1. Anson Munzlinger, Columbia, -3/33

2. Eli Cummings, Eldon, -2/34

3. Luke McGrath, Camdenton, +5/41

4. Seth Duncan, Osage Beach, +9/45

4. Isaac Herbert, Grain Valley, +9/45

6. Samuel Maschino, Linn Creek, +11/47

6. Jackson Bennett, Eldon, +11/47

8. Blaine Munzlinger, Columbia, +14/50

9. Patrick McGrath, Camdenton, +15/51

Up next is the Tour Championship at Osage National on August 4 and 5. To check out all golf results, visit the Missouri Golf Association website at www.mogolf.org