Alabama was picked to win the Southeastern Conference this season by media in attendance at SEC Media Days this week. Missouri was selected to finish third in the SEC East.

The Crimson Tide received 203 votes to be crowned champion on Dec. 7 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. While Georgia was the second favorite to win the conference with 49 votes, the Bulldogs were selected to win the SEC East with 1,789 points, including 233 first-place votes.

Florida was second with 1,499 points and 21 votes to win the division. Missouri was third with 1,149 total points and three first-place votes. The Tigers did not receive a vote to win the conference.

Alabama was picked to win the SEC West with 1,813 total points. LSU was second with 1,493. The Crimson Tide received 253 first-place votes. Texas A&M was third with 1,268 points.

Missouri tight end Albert Okwuegbunam was the only Tigers player to receive first-team all-conference preseason honors.

Tigers’ offensive lineman Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms and linebacker Cale Garrett picked up second-team honors, while running back Larry Roundtree and cornerback DeMarkus Acy were placed on the third team.

The predicted order of finish in the West after Alabama was LSU, Texas A&M, Auburn, Mississippi State, Mississippi and Arkansas.

Following Georgia, Florida and Mizzou in the East were South Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky and Vanderbilt.

Alabama also led the way with a record 12 first-team preseason All-SEC picks, led by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and linebacker Dylan Moses.