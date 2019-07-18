Former Boonville standout Sean White will play for the Blue team during the 43rd Annual Missouri Lions All-Star Football Game to be played in Warrensburg on Saturday, July 20th.

White, a all-conference and all-district selection for the Pirates during the 2018 season, started at right tackle under first-year head coach Greg Hough.

The Lions All-Star Football Game features outstanding 2019 graduated high school football players from the entire state.

Pre-game festivities will begin at 6:30 p.m. with kick-off scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at the UCM Walton Stadium, Kennedy Field.

The annual affair was created in order to benefit the Missouri Lions Eye Research Foundation (MLERF), and has raised over $200,000 for this statewide Lions project. It now supports Missouri Lions KidSight, an offshoot of MLERF. The game pits some of the top football talent from around the state to play one last game with and against their peers before entering the world of college or other careers.

The game is divided into Blue and Gold Teams. Heading this year’s Blue squad will be Coach Rich Johnson from Knob Noster High School, and the Gold team will be piloted by Coach Chad Jamerson from East Prairie High School.

The players and coaches will arrive at UCM on Tuesday, July 16. The week will be spent getting acquainted, learning plays and two-a-day practice sessions.

A banquet to honor the players will be held Friday evening, July 19th, with Coach Bob Glasgow as the keynote speaker. He coached high school football, as well as wrestling and other sports, for many years. He received several coaching honors, including becoming the first high school wrestling coach inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame.

Tickets for the game will be available at the gate on game day at only $10.00 for adults and $5.00 for students.

The Lions of Missouri invite you to come enjoy one of the best high school football games you will ever see.

GAME DATE: July 20, 2019 – UCM Walton Stadium, Kennedy Field, Warrensburg, MO. Net Proceeds to Benefit Missouri Lions KidSight.

The following are rosters for the Lions Club All-Star Football Game:

BLUE

Zach Osborn, RB, 5-9, 150, Monroe City, Truman State

Chase Billups, QB, 6-0, 180, Marceline, Westminster College

Dalton Fuller, WR/DB, 5-9, 138, Cameron, Mid-Am. Naz.

Brandyon Rayos, RB, 5-6, 163, Raymore-Peculiar, Mid-Am. Naz.

Elliot Turner, WR/DB, 6-0, 170, Cameron, Mid-Am. Naz.

Andrew Harvey, OLB, 5-11, 180, Knob Noster, Mid-Am. Naz.

Scout Schaberg, WR, 6-2, 180, Wellington-Napoleon, UCM

Alvaro Porras, RB, 5-8, 190, Lexington, William Penn

Riley Brill, WR, 6-2, 215, Mid-Buchanan, Emporia State

Gage Lemler, LB, 5-9, 170, Archie, U.S. Army

Isaac Boyd, DT, 5-9, 220, Ste. Genevieve, McKendree Univ.

Anson Johnson, DE, 6-0, 240, Adrian, Pittsburg State

Shane Martin, MLB, 6-1, 210, Raymore-Peculiar, Mo. University of Science and Technology

Wyatt Gray, OG/OT, 6-2, 220, Tarkio, Peru State College

Tanner Karnes, OL, 6-3, 287, Warrensburg, UCM

Conner Greer, OL, 6-4, 310, Orrick, Baker Univ.

Sean White, OT, 6-1, 285, Boonville, Missouri Valley

Tyler Trosper, Nose/DT, Penney, William Jewell College

Colton Wilmes, DL, 6-0, 260, Northeast Nodaway, Missouri Valley

Payton Wallace, DE, 6-0, 250, Lexington, Grand View Univ.

GOLD

Connor Kavanaugh, TD, 5-10, 195, Penney, UCM

Mason Bryars, Slot/WR, 5-9, 175, East Prairie, undecided

Tra Ranson, RB/S, 6-1, 205, Sikeston, undecided

Josh Yahnig, QB/DB, 6-0, 180, Cass Midway, Metropolitan CC

Mitchel Hydorn, TD, 6-3, 160, Princeton, undecided

Clayton Tallo, WR, 5-8, 160, Marceline, Kansas State Univ.

Jordan Delashmutt, MLB, 6-0, 215, North Callaway, undecided

Xavier Mendoza, WR, 5-10, 160, Cass Midway, undecided

Cameron Jones, R, 5-8, 160, Princeton, State Technical College of Missouri

Johnnie Walker, WR, 6-2, 198, New Madrid Co. Central, undecided

Adrian Hernandez, K, 5-9, 155, Gallatin, Missouri Westate State Univ.

Keaton Adams, TE, 6-4, 190, East Prairie, undecided

Graydee Rains, LB, 6-1, 215, Gallatin, University of Missouri

Michael Trotter, LB, 5-11, 200, Versailles, Westminster College

Jadon Underhill, LG, 6-2, 270, Monroe City, Quincy Univ.

Dustin Loucks, OL/LG, 5-10, 220, South Callaway, Police Acad.

Jay Maltbia, DT, 6-0, 285, New Madrid Co. Central, Missouri Valley

Latrellus Colbert, LB, 6-0, 295, Fulton, Lincoln Univ.

Jonathon Saxbury, DT, 6-1, 285, Monroe City, Truman State

Elliott Wolfe, C, 6-2, 300, McDonald Co., Concordia Univ.

A.J. Forgette, OT, 6-2, 250, Archie, undecided





