The 43rd Annual Missouri Lions All-Star Football Game will be played in Warrensburg on Saturday and Versailles' Michael Trotter was invited to be part of the action.

Unfortunately, the Westminster signee will not be able to play in the game, but Trotter was still honored with an invitation.

The game features outstanding 2019 graduated high school football players from the entire state. Pre-game festivities will begin at 6:30 p.m. with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at the UCM Walton Stadium, Kennedy Field.

The annual affair was created in order to benefit the Missouri Lions Eye Research Foundation (MLERF), and has raised over $200,000 for this statewide Lions project. It now supports Missouri Lions KidSight, an offshoot of MLERF. The game pits some of the top football talent from around the state to play one last game with and against their peers before entering the world of college or other careers.

The game is divided into Blue and Gold Teams. Heading this year’s Blue squad will be Coach Rich Johnson from Knob Noster High School, and the Gold team will be piloted by Coach Chad Jamerson from East Prairie High School.

The players and coaches arrived on Tuesday spending the week getting acquainted, learning plays and two-a-day practice sessions.

A banquet to honor the players will be held Friday evening with Coach Bob Glasgow as the keynote speaker. He coached high school football, as well as wrestling and other sports, for many years. He received several coaching honors, including becoming the first high school wrestling coach inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame.

Tickets for the game will be available at the gate on game day at only $10.00 for adults and $5.00 for students.

The Lions of Missouri invite you to come enjoy one of the best high school football games you will ever see.

ABOUT MICHAEL TROTTER

Trotter was a stalwart for Versailles this past fall, totaling a team-leading 170 tackles at linebacker with an average of 14.2 tackles per game including a total 22.5 tackles for a loss, three sacks and a forced fumble. He also helped on offense as a running back where he totaled 603 rushing yards averaging 5.2 yards per carry and two touchdowns while pulling in nine receptions for 99 yards. He was named an All-State linebacker in his final season with Versailles and walked away as the school’s record-holder in career tackles and tackles for a loss as well as season tackles and tackles for a loss.