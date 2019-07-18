The lake level was 659.1; generation of 50,500 CFS throughout the week for a level of 659.1 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 85 degrees. Truman Lake was at 731.1 level.

The lake level was 659.1; generation of 50,500 CFS throughout the week for a level of 659.1 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 85 degrees. Truman Lake was at 731.1 level.

TO NOTE

The Lower Osage is from the dam to the 22-mile mark; Mid-Lake is between the 22 and 38-mile marks; the Upper Osage is between the 38 and the Rt. 65 Bridge.

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

Marcus Sykora and Rob Bueltmann won the Mondo Tackle Tournament last Sunday with a five bass limit weighing 24.13 pounds.

TRUMAN DAM SPILLWAY

Water clarity: Clear. Crappie: Good on jigs and minnows in the old river channel. White bass and hybrids: Good on spoons and shad bodies. Catfish: Good on cut shad and bluegill.

BAGNELL DAM SPILLWAY

Water clarity: Stained. Crappie: Good on jigs and minnows. White bass: Good on jigs. Bluegill: Good on worms. Catfish: Good on cut shad, stink baits and worms.

LOWER OSAGE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Good on Texas-rigged plastic worms or jigs 25 to 30 feet deep on main and secondary points. Crappie: Good trolling crankbaits on the main lake and in coves. White bass: Good when surfacing on small topwaters, jigs and spoons.

GRAND GLAIZE

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on crankbaits, plastic worms and jigs 12 to 20 feet deep in brush piles. Crappie: Good on Baby Shad jigs 12 to 20 feet deep in brush piles. White bass: Fair on small topwater lures and spoons in the mornings for surfacing fish. Catfish: Good on cut shad.

GRAVOIS

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Good on jigs, Texas-rigged plastic worms and crankbaits on main lake points. Crappie: Good trolling crankbaits along main lake points. White bass: Fair on spoons and spinners along points. Catfish: Excellent drifting cut shad and skipjack.

MID-LAKE

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Good on shaky head worms and crankbaits 15 to 25 feet deep on main and secondary points. Crappie: Fair on jigs and minnows for suspended fish 5 to 10 feet deep in brush piles or under docks over depths of 30 feet. Bluegill: Good on worms and bread. Catfish: Good tight-lining cut bluegill.

NIANGUA

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Good on jigs, plastic worms, Brush Hogs and deep-diving crankbaits in brush piles on the main lake points. Crappie: Fair on minnows and jigs or trolling crankbaits 8 to 18 feet deep in brush and along docks.

UPPER OSAGE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Good on topwater lures and shaky head worms in or around flooded weeds. Crappie: Good on minnows 6 to 8 feet deep along docks. White bass: Fair trolling crankbaits along points. Catfish: Excellent on cut shad and bluegill, worms and goldfish.

UPDATES

Guide Alfred Chapman (573-465-3810), www.lakeozarkfishingguideservice.com; Big Ed’s Guide Service (573-692-6710) www.bigedsguideservice.com; Guide Jack Uxa (573-434-2570) www.lakeoftheozarksfishingguide.com; Guide John Blankenbeker (573-280-1455); Guide Terry Blankenship (573-480-2835); Guide Jim Dill (573-204-9005) www.jamesdillguideservice.com; Fitz Fishing (573-693-9299); Bryants Osage Outdoors (573-374-2278); Edgar’s Outdoor Sports (573/378-2220); www.edgarssports.com; Ferg’s Bait & Tackle (660-438-7413); Iguana Lake Ozark RV Park, (888-365-2399); Lake Level (573-365-9205). Tournament Results—Thanks to www.bassingbob.com.