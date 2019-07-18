Hull bests the field in 10-11 Male Division
The Missouri Junior Tour made its next stop at Lake of the Woods in Columbia on Thursday and it was a scorcher as all divisions were reduced to nine-hole stroke play due to high temperatures.
One Lake area golfer who managed to come out on top was Eldon's Talon Hull as he bested the field in the 10-11 Male Division. Listed below are the results of each division ranging from ages 8 to 18:
9-HOLE STROKE PLAY, 14-15 FEMALE
(To Par Gross/Total Gross)
1. Audrey Rischer, Columbia, +4/39
2. Tierney Baumstark, Columbia, +6/41
3. Camryn Swinfard, Jefferson City, +7/42
4. Josie Arms, Columbia, +10/45
5. Elliott Hull, Wardsville, +20/55
WD- Caroline Burke, Columbia
WD- Gwen Wilkey, Salisbury
9-HOLE STROKE PLAY, 14-15 MALE
1. Andrew Fallis, Columbia, +4/40
2. Zachary Krantz, Lake Ozark, +5/41
3. Owen Herbert, Grain Valley, +6/42
3. Jake Thornburg, Columbia, +6/42
5. Logan Cox, Hallsville, +8/44
6. Colin Brandow, Huntsville, +9/45
7. Logan Bain, Huntsville, +10/46
7. Archer Schnieders, Jefferson City, +10/46
9. Weston Grant, Columbia, +11/47
9. Evan Holliday, Columbia, +11/47
11. Elliott Hayward, Salisbury, +13/49
12. Kameron Freed, Columbia, +15/51
13. Gunnar Schuster, Osage Beach, +19/55
13. Alex Lusher, Eldon +19/55
13. Rohan Rao, Columbia, +19/55
WD- Johnny Boyer, Kirksville
WD- Charlie Cavanaugh, Jefferson City
WD- Bodyd Callis, Sedalia
WD- Graham Johnson, Jefferson City
WD- Joe Devoy, Columbia
9-HOLE STROKE PLAY, 16-18 FEMALE
1. Greta Hinds, Jefferson City, +3/38
2. Sami Swinfard, Jefferson City, +4/39
3. Madelyn Orr, Columbia, +5/40
4. Lexi Piecko, Columbia, +6/41
4. Brooke Whyte, Fulton, +6/41
6. Lilly Knipfel, Mexico, +7/42
6. Sydney Willingham, Columbia, +7/42
8. Madeline Fallis, Columbia, +8/43
9. Greta Scheidt, Columbia, +9/44
9. Caroline Schade, Columbia, +9/44
9. Abby Baker, Columbia, +9/44
12. Sidney Fessier, Columbia, +10/45
13. Riley Graskewicz, Keytesville, +17/52
13. Hannah Henson, Laquey, +17/52
13. Caten Lucchesi, Sedalia, +17/52
WD- Kelsey Hudson, Sedalia
WD- Abby Boyer, Kirksville
9-HOLE STROKE PLAY, 16-18 MALE
1. Joseph Fallis, Columbia, +2/38
1. Brenden Day, Wright City, +2/38
3. Christian Rischer, Columbia, +3/39
3. Spencer Melville, Camdenton, +3/39
3. Kanon Kendrick, Shelbina, +3/39
6. Austin Kempker, Jefferson City, +4/40
6. Tanner Brandow, Centralia, +4/40
8. Trace Brown, Macon, +6/42
8. Rylee Hanson, Vandalia, +6/42
8. Tanner Duncan, Brumley, +6/42
11. Timmy Hamilton, Richmond, +7/43
12. CJ Rogers, Linn Creek, +8/44
13. Michael Haynie, Clifton Hill, +9/45
13. Ori Bartlett, Versailles, +9/45
13. Cole Lehmen, Westphalia, +9/45
16. Preston Kelling, Linn Creek, +11/47
17. Cameron McClure, Sturgeon, +16/52
17. Matthew Potter, Ashland, +16/52
WD- Jonathan Scott, Jefferson City
WD- Jeriah Jordan, Rolla
9-HOLE STROKE PLAY, 10-11 FEMALE
1. Emma Baumstark, Columbia, +14/50
2. Allyah Simmons, Columbia, +24/60
9-HOLE STROKE PLAY, 10-11 MALE
1. Talon Hull, Eldon, +2/37
2. Eli Herbert, Grain Valley, +4/39
3. Sam Closser, Jefferson City, +7/42
4. Michael Atnip, Jefferson City, +8/43
5. Bryan Carden, Jefferson City, +12/47
5. Dawson Schnieders, Jefferson City, +12/47
7. Anthony Forrest, Jefferson City, +14/49
WD- Chancen Jordan, Rolla
WD- Kaden Massie, Ashland
9-HOLE STROKE PLAY, 12-13 FEMALE
1. Kate Ryan, Columbia, +7/42
2. Sophie Hinds, Jefferson City, +11/46
3. JaycieKate Lowery, Jefferson City, +13/48
9-HOLE STROKE PLAY, 12-13 MALE
1. Will Kimes, Columbia, E, 35
1. Carter Holliday, Columbia, E, 35
3. Jonathan Jordan, Rolla, +1/36
4. Aidan Knipfel, Mexico, +3/38
5. Teagen Hull, Eldon, +5/40
6. Graham Hoffman, Columbia, +7/42
6. William Boyd, California, +7/42
8. Isaac Stoneking, Moberly, +9/44
8. Jackson Hackett, California, +9/44
10. Nick Closser, Jefferson City, +11/46
11. Ayden Howard, California, +12/47
WD- Chayton Jordan, Rolla
WD- Cole Gilmore, Sedalia
9-HOLE STROKE PLAY, 8-9 FEMALE
1. Olivia Neal, Columbia, +15/51
2. Haven Evers, Eldon, +16/52
3. Lily Caudle, Holts Summit, +30/66
9-HOLE STROKE PLAY, 8-9 MALE
1. Landon Nichols, Nixa, -2/34
2. Anson Munzlinger, Columbia, -1/35
2. Eli Cummings, Eldon, -1/35
4. Ty Brandt, Jefferson City, E/36
5. Luke McGrath, Camdenton, +5/41
5. Blaine Munzlinger, Columbia, +5/41
7. Jax Porter, Kirksville, +7/43
8. Jackson Bennett, Eldon, +8/44
9. Patrick McGrath, Camdenton, +12/48
9. Seth Duncan, Osage Beach, +12/48
The Missouri Junior Tour is coming back to the Lake area on Monday when golfers tee off at Lake Valley in Camdenton at 8 a.m. To check out the latest on all golf results, visit the Missouri Golf Association website at www.mogolf.org