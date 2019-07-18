Hull bests the field in 10-11 Male Division

The Missouri Junior Tour made its next stop at Lake of the Woods in Columbia on Thursday and it was a scorcher as all divisions were reduced to nine-hole stroke play due to high temperatures.

One Lake area golfer who managed to come out on top was Eldon's Talon Hull as he bested the field in the 10-11 Male Division. Listed below are the results of each division ranging from ages 8 to 18:

9-HOLE STROKE PLAY, 14-15 FEMALE

(To Par Gross/Total Gross)

1. Audrey Rischer, Columbia, +4/39

2. Tierney Baumstark, Columbia, +6/41

3. Camryn Swinfard, Jefferson City, +7/42

4. Josie Arms, Columbia, +10/45

5. Elliott Hull, Wardsville, +20/55

WD- Caroline Burke, Columbia

WD- Gwen Wilkey, Salisbury

9-HOLE STROKE PLAY, 14-15 MALE

1. Andrew Fallis, Columbia, +4/40

2. Zachary Krantz, Lake Ozark, +5/41

3. Owen Herbert, Grain Valley, +6/42

3. Jake Thornburg, Columbia, +6/42

5. Logan Cox, Hallsville, +8/44

6. Colin Brandow, Huntsville, +9/45

7. Logan Bain, Huntsville, +10/46

7. Archer Schnieders, Jefferson City, +10/46

9. Weston Grant, Columbia, +11/47

9. Evan Holliday, Columbia, +11/47

11. Elliott Hayward, Salisbury, +13/49

12. Kameron Freed, Columbia, +15/51

13. Gunnar Schuster, Osage Beach, +19/55

13. Alex Lusher, Eldon +19/55

13. Rohan Rao, Columbia, +19/55

WD- Johnny Boyer, Kirksville

WD- Charlie Cavanaugh, Jefferson City

WD- Bodyd Callis, Sedalia

WD- Graham Johnson, Jefferson City

WD- Joe Devoy, Columbia

9-HOLE STROKE PLAY, 16-18 FEMALE

1. Greta Hinds, Jefferson City, +3/38

2. Sami Swinfard, Jefferson City, +4/39

3. Madelyn Orr, Columbia, +5/40

4. Lexi Piecko, Columbia, +6/41

4. Brooke Whyte, Fulton, +6/41

6. Lilly Knipfel, Mexico, +7/42

6. Sydney Willingham, Columbia, +7/42

8. Madeline Fallis, Columbia, +8/43

9. Greta Scheidt, Columbia, +9/44

9. Caroline Schade, Columbia, +9/44

9. Abby Baker, Columbia, +9/44

12. Sidney Fessier, Columbia, +10/45

13. Riley Graskewicz, Keytesville, +17/52

13. Hannah Henson, Laquey, +17/52

13. Caten Lucchesi, Sedalia, +17/52

WD- Kelsey Hudson, Sedalia

WD- Abby Boyer, Kirksville

9-HOLE STROKE PLAY, 16-18 MALE

1. Joseph Fallis, Columbia, +2/38

1. Brenden Day, Wright City, +2/38

3. Christian Rischer, Columbia, +3/39

3. Spencer Melville, Camdenton, +3/39

3. Kanon Kendrick, Shelbina, +3/39

6. Austin Kempker, Jefferson City, +4/40

6. Tanner Brandow, Centralia, +4/40

8. Trace Brown, Macon, +6/42

8. Rylee Hanson, Vandalia, +6/42

8. Tanner Duncan, Brumley, +6/42

11. Timmy Hamilton, Richmond, +7/43

12. CJ Rogers, Linn Creek, +8/44

13. Michael Haynie, Clifton Hill, +9/45

13. Ori Bartlett, Versailles, +9/45

13. Cole Lehmen, Westphalia, +9/45

16. Preston Kelling, Linn Creek, +11/47

17. Cameron McClure, Sturgeon, +16/52

17. Matthew Potter, Ashland, +16/52

WD- Jonathan Scott, Jefferson City

WD- Jeriah Jordan, Rolla

9-HOLE STROKE PLAY, 10-11 FEMALE

1. Emma Baumstark, Columbia, +14/50

2. Allyah Simmons, Columbia, +24/60

9-HOLE STROKE PLAY, 10-11 MALE

1. Talon Hull, Eldon, +2/37

2. Eli Herbert, Grain Valley, +4/39

3. Sam Closser, Jefferson City, +7/42

4. Michael Atnip, Jefferson City, +8/43

5. Bryan Carden, Jefferson City, +12/47

5. Dawson Schnieders, Jefferson City, +12/47

7. Anthony Forrest, Jefferson City, +14/49

WD- Chancen Jordan, Rolla

WD- Kaden Massie, Ashland

9-HOLE STROKE PLAY, 12-13 FEMALE

1. Kate Ryan, Columbia, +7/42

2. Sophie Hinds, Jefferson City, +11/46

3. JaycieKate Lowery, Jefferson City, +13/48

9-HOLE STROKE PLAY, 12-13 MALE

1. Will Kimes, Columbia, E, 35

1. Carter Holliday, Columbia, E, 35

3. Jonathan Jordan, Rolla, +1/36

4. Aidan Knipfel, Mexico, +3/38

5. Teagen Hull, Eldon, +5/40

6. Graham Hoffman, Columbia, +7/42

6. William Boyd, California, +7/42

8. Isaac Stoneking, Moberly, +9/44

8. Jackson Hackett, California, +9/44

10. Nick Closser, Jefferson City, +11/46

11. Ayden Howard, California, +12/47

WD- Chayton Jordan, Rolla

WD- Cole Gilmore, Sedalia

9-HOLE STROKE PLAY, 8-9 FEMALE

1. Olivia Neal, Columbia, +15/51

2. Haven Evers, Eldon, +16/52

3. Lily Caudle, Holts Summit, +30/66

9-HOLE STROKE PLAY, 8-9 MALE

1. Landon Nichols, Nixa, -2/34

2. Anson Munzlinger, Columbia, -1/35

2. Eli Cummings, Eldon, -1/35

4. Ty Brandt, Jefferson City, E/36

5. Luke McGrath, Camdenton, +5/41

5. Blaine Munzlinger, Columbia, +5/41

7. Jax Porter, Kirksville, +7/43

8. Jackson Bennett, Eldon, +8/44

9. Patrick McGrath, Camdenton, +12/48

9. Seth Duncan, Osage Beach, +12/48

The Missouri Junior Tour is coming back to the Lake area on Monday when golfers tee off at Lake Valley in Camdenton at 8 a.m. To check out the latest on all golf results, visit the Missouri Golf Association website at www.mogolf.org