The Eldon School District has named Cory Casey as the Interim Head Coach for the boys’ basketball program.

Former coach Ben Pallardy, who led the Mustangs to a 7-20 finish in his first season at the helm, decided to go into the private sector and get out of education.

Casey is originally from Springdale, Ark., where he was a two-time All-State player. He attended Drury University and John Brown University where he was a power forward.

His first teaching job was with School of the Osage where he served as an assistant basketball coach for 4 years. He went on to coach one year at Harvest Christian Academy in Texas where he led the program to a state championship. Casey and his wife, Susan, also spent four years in Amman, Jordan where he was in charge of youth and sports development and served as an assistant for the Jordanian 17-and-Under National Team.

Currently, Casey is the Director of Camp P82 and teaches physical education at Eldon Upper Elementary School.