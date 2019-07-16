After a public relations firm announced Monday that former Missouri head swimming coach Greg Rhodenbaugh had been cleared of all charges in a nine-month Title IX investigation, the University of Missouri called the report “inaccurate” and said it never issued a finding.

Rhodenbaugh was placed on paid administrative leave in October as the university opened an investigation into concerns about “team management practices” it said were brought to its attention by student-athletes.

The investigation centered around Rhodenbaugh’s management of female athletes and mental health, according to multiple reports.

Vox Populi Communications and Rhodenbaugh’s attorney Gregory Anderson stated in a news release Monday that the university closed the Title IX investigation after Rhodenbaugh retained Anderson, a former USA Swimming defense attorney, to file a lawsuit against the school for defamation of character and termination without notice or cause.

“The never-ending investigation was intentionally interfering with negotiations between Rhodenbaugh and another premier Division 1 university to become its head coach,” the release said.

The university stated in a response that the investigation was indeed closed, but only because it recently terminated Rhodenbaugh’s employment, and since he was no longer employed by the school, there would be no final Title IX report.

“If an individual’s employment status ends and a Title IX investigation is currently ongoing, the investigation is typically closed,” said Andrea Hayes, assistant vice chancellor for Civil Rights and Title IX, in a statement from the university Monday night. “This does not indicate that there was a finding that an individual was cleared.”

After being removed as head coach last fall, Rhodenbaugh was reassigned in May within the athletic department, according to the university. Rhodenbaugh was under contract through April 2022 with a base salary of $170,000, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Andrew Grevers served as interim head coach for the program this past season and in May was elevated to permanent head coach. Grevers had served on Rhodenbaugh’s staff since 2010.

MU athletic director Jim Sterk said at a roundtable in June that the decision to promote Grevers was made to provide stability to the program.

“We made a decision that (Rhodenbaugh) was not going to be the head coach moving forward,” Sterk told reporters June 20, explaining the process behind promoting Grevers. “... We couldn’t wait any longer as far as our swim program. We needed to have leadership there.”

The university disputed an assertion made by Anderson in the Vox Populi release that Rhodenbaugh didn't have an opportunity to defend himself.

Anderson said MU’s Title IX process doesn’t allow a formal hearing on charges, calling it a “system laden with confirmation bias at its core.”

“There was no due process,” Anderson said in his statement. “It was only when we made clear our plan to challenge these procedures in federal court that the Title IX director’s enthusiasm evaporated.”

Anderson said that remarks made by Rhodenbaugh while coaching swimmers at Missouri were “far from discriminatory.”

“(His) statements encouraged his swimmers to overcome hardships and make good choices in their lives ... swimming is an extremely difficult sport in terms of the physical and mental demands on the athletes,” Anderson said in the release. “Encouraging your swimmers to overcome obstacles is not discriminatory.”

The university said in its response that Anderson had mischaracterized the investigation and its conclusion.

“Rhodenbaugh was provided detailed information throughout the process and met with university officials on several occasions with the assistance of his attorney,” MU stated.

The university touted its Title IX process as a “model among higher education institutions around the country,” adding in its release that “the current process was developed with the help of students, faculty and staff and dozens of university and outside law experts — including two, independent consultants.”

The MU Office for Civil Rights & Title IX states on its website it is responsible for enforcing the university’s non-discrimination policies. Its investigations operate independent of law enforcement.

“We make sure that anyone involved in the investigation has an opportunity to review information we uncover as well as represent themselves before any decision is made,” Hayes said. “We also have an extensive appeals process that can be utilized when needed.”

Rhodenbaugh said in a statement distributed by Vox Populi that he was "stunned" by the allegations brought against him but he looks forward to getting an opportunity to continue his coaching career.

“In my 34 years of coaching collegiate athletes, I think everyone I coached recognized that I deeply care about them and would do anything to help them achieve their goals and dreams — in the pool and out,” Rhodenbaugh said. “My assistant coaches and I were the strongest advocates for 60 swimmers. From the sidelines, I encouraged the swimmers to stay focused on their goals and to not get sidetracked by all this.”

kgraeler@columbiatribune.com