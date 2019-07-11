The lake level was 659.7; generation of 50,000 CFS throughout the week for a level of 659.5 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 82 degrees. Truman Lake was at 733.5 level.

TO NOTE

The Lower Osage is from the dam to the 22-mile mark; Mid-Lake is between the 22- and 38-mile mark, the Upper Osage is between the 38-mile mark and the Route 65 Bridge.

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

No tournament reports available from last weekend.

LOWER OSAGE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Fair on Texas-rigged plastic worms or shaky head worms on main and secondary points. Crappie: Fair trolling crankbaits in front of docks in coves.

BAGNELL DAM SPILLWAY

Water clarity: Stained. Crappie: Good on jigs and minnows. White bass: Fair on jigs. Hybrids: Fair on jigs and cut shad. Catfish: Good on cut shad and stink baits.

GRAVOIS

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Fair on jigs and Texas-rigged plastic worms inside main lake points. Crappie: Fair shooting jigs under docks 15 to 20 feet deep. White bass: Good on small spinners along points. Catfish: Good drifting cut shad and skipjack 30 feet deep.

NIANGUA

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Good on jigs and shaky head soft plastics 3 to 8 feet deep inside points and along bluffs. Crappie: Fair on minnows and jigs 8 to 18 feet deep in brush and along docks. White bass: Good on small spinners and crankbaits along points. Catfish: Slow on nightcrawlers and cut shad.

MID-LAKE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Good on shaky head soft plastics and jigs 15 to 25 feet deep on points. Crappie: Fair on jigs and minnows for suspended fish 15 to 20 feet deep in brush piles or under docks. White bass fair in the evenings on small topwaters, spoons and crankbaits for surfacing fish along main lake points. Catfish: Good drifting cut shad along bluffs.

GRAND GLAIZE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Fair on crankbaits, drop-shot rigs and shaky head finesse worms along main and secondary points. Crappie: Fair shooting jigs under docks 20 feet deep. White bass: Fair on small crankbaits, small topwater lures and Roostertails in the evenings for surfacing fish. Catfish: Good on jug lines with bluegill or cut shad.

TRUMAN DAM SPILLWAY

Water clarity: Murky. Crappie: Good on jigs and minnows in the old river channel. White bass and hybrids: Good on spoons and shad bodies. Catfish: Good on cut shad.

UPPER OSAGE

Water clarity: Murky: Black bass: Good on topwater lures and 10-inch plastic worms along main and secondary points. Crappie: Good on jigs and minnows 15 to 18 feet deep along bluff ends and points. White bass: Fair trolling Roostertails and crankbaits along points. Catfish: Excellent long-lining cut shad off docks or on jug lines with goldfish and sunfish.

SOURCES

