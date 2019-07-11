Eldon’s Kassidy Hull and Haven Evers along with Lake Ozark’s Hanna Maschhoff carded the best rounds among their age groups. Evers has now posted four straight wins at different courses throughout central Missouri.

Lake area golfers continued the Missouri Junior Tour at Tanglewood Golf Club in Fulton on Wednesday and three of them managed to top the field in their respective divisions.

Eldon’s Kassidy Hull and Haven Evers along with Lake Ozark’s Hanna Maschhoff carded the best rounds among their age groups. Evers has now posted four straight wins at different courses throughout central Missouri.

Listed below are the results of each division ranging from ages 8 to 18:

18-HOLE STROKE PLAY, 14-15 FEMALE

(To Par Gross/Total Gross)

1. Madison Diel, Columbia, +20/92

2. Tierney Baumstark, Columbia, +24/96

2. Elliott Hull, Wardsville, +24/96

4. Camryn Swinfard, Jefferson City, +26/98

5. Josie Arms, Columbia, +40/112

WD- Madison Kolb, Jefferson City

WD- Aubrie Morff, Jefferson City

WD- Caroline Burke, Columbia

18-HOLE STROKE PLAY, 14-15 MALE

1. Johnny Boyer, Kirksville, +2/74

2. Archer Schnieders, Jefferson City, +7/79

3. Logan Cox, Hallsville, +11/83

3. Owen Herbert, Grain Valley, +11/83

5. Zachary Krantz, Lake Ozark, +12/84

6. Gunnar Schuster, Osage Beach, +18/90

6. Elliott Hayward, Salisbury, +18/90

8. Jacob Anderson, Ballwin, +24/96

9. Colin Brandow, Huntsville, +25/97

10. Thomas Crum, Auxvasse, +27/99

11. Rohan Rao, Columbia, +34/106

12. Alex Lusher, Eldon, +45/117

WD- Evan Holliday, Columbia

WD- Davis Linhardt, Jefferson City

WD- Graham Johnson, Jefferson City

NS- Logan Bain, Huntsville

NS- Charlie Cavanaugh, Jefferson City

NS- Ethan Vanderwert, Columbia

18-HOLE STROKE PLAY, 16-18 FEMALE

1. Kassidy Hull, Eldon, +3/75

2. Greta Hinds, Jefferson City, +6/78

3. Brooke Whyte, Fulton, +9/81

4. Madelyn Orr, Columbia, +11/83

5. Skylar Nelson, Jefferson City, +15/87

6. Jayden Berrey, Columbia, +16/88

7. Emilia Feltner, Columbia, +19/91

7. Sydney Willingham, Columbia, +19/91

9. Caten Lucchesi, Sedalia, +24/96

10. Abby Baker, Columbia, +26/98

11. Sidney Fessier, Columbia, +27/99

12. Lexi Piecko, Columbia, +29/101

13. Demi Downey, Brookfield, +34/106

14. Riley Graskewicz, Keytesville, +36/108

15. Kelsey Hudson, Sedalia, +42/114

16. Hannah Henson, Laquey, +49/121

WD- Logan Belt, Henley

WD- Sydney Snider, Versailles

18-HOLE STROKE PLAY, 16-18 MALE

1. Brenden Day, Wright City, +5/77

1. Tanner Brandow, Centralia, +5/77

3. Rylee Hanson, Vandalia, +6/78

3. Kanon Kendrick, Shelbina, +6/78

5. Jeriah Jordan, Rolla, +7/79

6. CJ Rogers, Linn Creek, +9/81

7. Erin Brady, Fulton, +11/83

7. Jonathan Scott, Jefferson City, +11/83

9. Ori Bartlett, Versailles, +14/86

9. Spencer Melville, Camdenton +14/86

11. Tanner Duncan, Brumley, +15/87

12. Michael Davidson, Jefferson City, +16/88

13. Cameron McClure, Sturgeon, +18/90

14. Cole Lehmen, Westphalia, +20/92

15. Ashton Caudle, Holts Summit, +24/96

16. Matthew Potter, Ashland, +26/98

WD- Trace Brown, Macon

WD- Seth Waters, Jackson

WD- Austin Kempker, Jefferson City

WD- Mason Bowman, Lebanon

WD- Austin DeCramer, Linn

WD- Charles Goff, Huntsville

9-HOLE STROKE PLAY, 10-11 FEMALE

1. Emma Baumstark, Columbia, +7/36

2. Ailyah Simmons, Columbia, +17/46

9-HOLE STROKE PLAY, 10-11 MALE

1. Colten Scheulen, Westphalia, +2/38

2. Talon Hull, Eldon, +6/42

2. Eli Herbert, Grain Valley, +6/42

4. Sam Closser, Jefferson City, +7/43

4. Zachary Hull, Eldon, +7/43

6. Dawson Schnieders, Jefferson City, +9/45

7. Michael Atnip, Jefferson City, +9/45

8. Ross Buffington, Jefferson City, +18/54

9. Grayson Moore, Jefferson City, +19/55

10. Michael Maschino, Linn Creek, +20/56

11. Anthony Forrest, Jefferson City, +25/61

NS- Chancen Jordan, Rolla

9-HOLE STROKE PLAY, 12-13 FEMALE

1. Hanna Maschhoff, Lake Ozark, +5/41

2. JaycieKate Lowery, Jefferson City, +11/47

3. Sophia Hinds, Jefferson City, +17/53

WD- Kate Ryan, Columbia

9-HOLE STROKE PLAY, 12-13 MALE

1. Jonathan Jordan, Rolla, +2/38

2. Carter Holliday, Columbia, +3/39

2. Teagen Hull, Eldon, +3/39

4. Will Kimes, Columbia, +4/40

5. Jackson Hackett, California, +8/44

5. William Boyd, California, +8/44

7. Graham Hoffman, Columbia, +9/45

8. Cooper Francis, Salisbury, +10/46

9. Nick Closser, Jefferson City, +12/48

10. Ayden Howard, California, +13/49

11. Isaac Stoneking, Moberly, +14/50

12. Rylan Stefankiewicz, Salisbury, +15/51

13. Chayton Jordan, Rolla, +19/55

14. Trevin Adams, Jefferson City, +33/69

9-HOLE STROKE PLAY, 8-9 FEMALE

1. Haven Evers, Eldon, +6/35

2. Lily Caudle, Holts Summit, +25/54

9-HOLE STROKE PLAY, 8-9 MALE

1. Anson Munzlinger, Columbia, -5/31

2. Eli Cummings, Eldon, E/36

3. Ty Brandt, Jefferson City, +4/40

3. Jax Porter, Kirksville, +4/40

5. Isaac Herbert, Grain Valley, +6/42

5. Seth Duncan, Osage Beach, +6/42

7. Blaine Munzlinger, Columbia, +9/45

8. Jackson Bennett, Eldon, +12/48

9. Samuel Maschino, Linn Creek, +13/49

NS- Landon Nichols, Nixa

Up next is a trip to Lake of the Woods Golf Course in Columbia on Thursday with tee times starting at 8 a.m. To check out the latest on all golf results, visit the Missouri Golf Association website at www.mogolf.org