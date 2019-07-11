On June 11, MDC reopened accesses from Bagnell Dam Access to St. Thomas Ferry Access. On June 21, MDC reopened Pikes Camp Access near Wardsville. As of July 10, MDC has reopened accesses in the remaining stretch of river from Lock & Dam #1 to the confluence with the Missouri River.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has reopened all MDC river accesses on the lower Osage River from Bagnell Dam to the confluence with the Missouri River near Bonnots Mill.

As river levels have fallen, MDC reopened public river accesses on the lower Osage River in coordination with the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) Water Patrol Division’s successive reopening of sections of the river to recreational boat traffic.

On June 11, MDC reopened accesses from Bagnell Dam Access to St. Thomas Ferry Access. On June 21, MDC reopened Pikes Camp Access near Wardsville. As of July 10, MDC has reopened accesses in the remaining stretch of river from Lock & Dam #1 to the confluence with the Missouri River.

The following MDC river accesses are open for public use as of July 10:

Bagnell Dam Access

Tuscumbia Access

Kings Bluff Access

Osage Tavern Access

Thomas Ferry Access

Pikes Camp Access

Mari-Osa Delta Access

Bonnots Mill Access

While these accesses are now open, some areas may remain inaccessible due to high water. Boaters should avoid creating wakes in areas still experiencing high water conditions and be alert for floating debris.

