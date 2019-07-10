The captain is returning to the Kansas City Mavericks.

Rocco Carzo – who Mavericks coach John-Scott Dickson calls “A heart and soul player who makes an impact on the ice, in the locker room and in our community” – signed a one-year contract Tuesday before returning home to Philadelphia where he is hosting the Carzo Hockey Camp.

“We are so excited to have Rocco back for his fifth season as a Maverick,” Dickson said of the team captain. “We saw each other just about every day this summer as he was here in Independence working our camps.

“We made sure to get him signed before he went back home for a couple of weeks. He’s such a big part of our team. He came back from the (torn ACL in 2017) and led us in scoring last year.

“He’s a guy everyone in our locker room looks up to and we are so excited to have him back for a fifth season.”

The 29-year old forward from Media, Pa., led the Mavericks in points last season, totaling 59 on 20 goals and 39 assists. Carzo also played in all 72 regular season games and all seven playoff games.

Carzo has played in 221 games in his career for the Mavericks, fourth all-time in franchise history. During his career with Kansas City, Carzo has 58 goals and 107 assists for 165 points, fourth all-time in franchise history.

“Independence is my home away from home,” said Carzo, “and I am so excited to be playing for the Mavericks this season. For so many players, the Mavericks are a stepping stone to something bigger, but for me, it’s my home.

“And I am proud of my home and my team and I really won’t be satisfied until we get a championship for our fans.”

After missing the playoffs in the previous two campaigns, the Mavericks took the Tulsa Oilers to Game 7 last year, before losing the series after holding a 3-2 lead.

“That still bothers me,” Carzo said. “I take stuff like that personally. I’m not taking a thing away from Tulsa, but we had a 3-2 lead in the series and should have put them away, and we didn’t.

“But, at least me made the playoffs and all the guys got a taste of what the playoffs are all about. This year, we need to take care of business.”

The 6-foot-1, 203-pound forward is among the franchise career leaders in goals (fourth, 58), assists (third, 107) points (third, 165) and games played (fourth, 221).

Perhaps the only person happier than Carzo and Dickson about his signing is his father, Rocco Carzo III, who attends most weekend games with his wife Kathy, flying in from Philadelphia.

“We’re thrilled Rocco is back with the Mavericks,” Rocco III said. “Kathy and I are so proud that he is a true leader and has become so important to the Mavericks and their fans.

“We can’t wait to get back for more games. Tell everyone we’ll see them in October.”

The Mavericks begin their 11th season at 7:05 p.m. Oct. 12 at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena against the Indy Fuel.