The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will hold a free hunter education training in Jefferson City from 5:30 – 9:30 p.m. on July 15 and 16 at MDC Headquarters, 2901 W. Truman Blvd.

This two-part training fulfills both the knowledge and the skills portions of the Hunter Education certification process. Participants ages 16-years and older may complete the entire training online by visiting hunter-ed.com/missouri/, but are welcome to attend this training, at no cost, in lieu of the online option.

Students must be at least 11-years old by July 15, 2019 to attend this training. Registrants 15-years old and younger must present a birth certificate, or other proof of age to attend the course.

“The Missouri Department of Conservation has a proud heritage of educating new hunters,” said MDC Hunter Education & Shooting Range Coordinator Justin McGuire. “Come learn basic firearms handling, safe hunting tactics, tree stand safety, and so much more.”

Hunter education has reduced hunting accidents and deaths by more than 70-percent since it became mandatory in 1987. For this reason, MDC recommends all hunters become hunter-education certified. The program provides a foundation in hunting safety and ethics, and instills responsibility, improves skills and knowledge, and encourages interaction between beginner and veteran hunters.

Attendees must register for this class by July 15. Space is limited and class may fill sooner than the registration deadline, so early registration is encouraged. To register for this class, visit mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/168220. With questions about this skills session, contact McGuire at (573) 751-4115, ext. 3833, or Justin.McGuire@mdc.mo.gov. To learn more about Missouri’s hunter education process, visit huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/hunter-education-skills-training.