The lake level was 659.7; generation of 40,000 CFS throughout the week for a level of 6597 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 76 degrees. Truman Lake was at 733.5 level.

TO NOTE

The Lower Osage is from the dam to the 22-mile mark; Mid-Lake is between the 22 and 38-mile marks; the Upper Osage is between the 38 and the Rt. 65 Bridge.

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

Michael Harlin won the BFL Ozarks Division tournament last Saturday with a five-bass limit weighing 24.90 pounds.

BAGNELL DAM SPILLWAY

Water clarity: Murky. Black bass: Good on swimbaits and jigs. Crappie: Good on jigs and minnows. Bluegill: Good on small jigs. Catfish: Good on cut shad and skipjack.

LOWER OSAGE

Water clarity: Stained to murky. Black bass: Fair to good on crankbaits and finesse worms on drop-shot rigs on main points. Crappie: Good trolling crankbaits. White bass: Fair on small topwater lures and Roostertails along points.

GRAVOIS

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Good on jigs and Texas-rigged plastic worms inside main lake points. Crappie: Good shooting jigs under docks 15 to 20 feet deep. White bass: Excellent on Roadrunners along points. Catfish: Good drifting cut shad and skipjack in the coves.

TRUMAN DAM SPILLWAY

Water clarity: Murky. Crappie: Excellent on jigs and minnows in the old river channel. White bass and hybrids: Excellent on spoons and shad bodies. Catfish: Excellent on cut shad.

MID-LAKE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Fair on shaky head soft plastics and jigs 12 to 18 feet deep on points. Crappie: Fair in the early morning on jigs and minnows 12 to 20 feet deep in brush piles. Catfish: Good drifting cut shad along bluffs.

GRAND GLAIZE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Good on crankbaits, drop-shot rigs and shaky head finesse worms along main and secondary points and offshore structure. Crappie: Good shooting jigs under docks 20 feet deep. White bass: Fair to good on small crankbaits, small topwater lures and Roostertails in the evenings for surfacing fish. Catfish: Good on jug lines with bluegill or cut shad.

NIANGUA

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Fair on jigs and Texas-rigged plastic craws and Brush Hogs 2 to 8 feet deep halfway back in coves. Crappie: Fair on minnows and jigs 12 to 14 feet deep in brush. White bass: Fair on small topwaters and Roostertails for surfacing fish along points.

UPPER OSAGE

Water clarity: Muddy: Black bass: Excellent on Whopper Ploppers and Trick Worms in flooded grass. Crappie: Poor on jigs and minnows 6 to 10 feet deep around docks. White bass: Fair on small topwater chuggers or trolling Roostertails along wind-blown points. Catfish: Excellent drifting cut shad or on jug lines with goldfish.

SOURCES

Guide Alfred Chapman (573-465-3810), www.lakeozarkfishingguideservice.com; Big Ed’s Guide Service (573-692-6710) www.bigedsguideservice.com; Guide Jack Uxa (573-434-2570) www.lakeoftheozarksfishingguide.com; Guide John Blankenbeker (573-280-1455); Guide Terry Blankenship (573-480-2835); Guide Jim Dill (573-204-9005) www.jamesdillguideservice.com; Fitz Fishing (573-693-9299); Bryants Osage Outdoors (573-374-2278); Edgar’s Outdoor Sports (573/378-2220); www.edgarssports.com; Ferg’s Bait & Tackle (660-438-7413); Iguana Lake Ozark RV Park, (888-365-2399); Lake Level (573-365-9205). Tournament Results—Thanks to www.bassingbob.com.