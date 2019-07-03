Lake Area Gracie Jiu-Jitsu from Camdenton brought eight individual competitors earning a total of 20 medals. The Lake Area Gracie Jiu-Jitsu competitors ranged from age 7 to 30, with this being the first tournament for two competitors.

Lake Area Gracie Jiu-Jitsu traveled to the FUJIBJJ Columbia Open tournament on June 8, held at the Fr. Tolton Catholic School in Columbia.

LAGJJ took fourth place in overall Standings; earning 54 points in Gold (6), 24 points in Silver (8) and 6 points in Bronze (6); totaling 84 points.

Points Key: 9 points per Gold, 3 points per Silver, 1 point per Bronze.

Most Points Adults: Zachary Grumbois took first place with 15 points.

Fastest Submissions Adults: Kyle Tuders took third place with 44 seconds. Joey Scanlan took eighth place with 101 seconds and also took ninth place with 103 seconds. Zachary Grumbois took 10th place with 104 seconds.

ADULTS

JOEY SCANLAN (4-stripe Blue belt) took GOLD in his Adult Gi Division by submissions – a Triangle Choke and a Baseball Bat Choke – both by the 1:30 mark.

ZACHARY GRUMBOIS (1-stripe White belt) took GOLD in one Adult Gi Division with a Rear Naked Choke and a Mount to Triangle Choke. He took SILVER in another Adult Gi Division.

KYLE TUDERS (2-stripe White belt) took GOLD in his Adult Gi Division. He took SILVER in his Adult No Gi Division.

CORY HOMAN (White belt) took BRONZE in his Adult Gi Division. He took SILVER in his Adult No Gi Division, suffering an ankle injury. This was Cory’s first tournament.

KIDS/YOUTH

CHARLIE SMITH (age 8, 2-stripe White belt) took SILVER in each of her two Gi Divisions. She took GOLD in her No Gi Division. This was Miss Charlie’s second tournament.

KAYLANI RIVAS (age 8, 2-stripe White belt) took GOLD in her regular Gi Division and BRONZE in a higher weight Gi Division. She took GOLD in her regular No Gi Division and SILVER in a higher weight No Gi Division.

ANTONIO RIVAS (age 11, 1-stripe Grey/Black belt) took SILVER in his regular Gi Division and BRONZE in a higher weight Gi Division. He took BRONZE in each of his two No Gi Divisions.

JOE LAROCQUE (age , 2-stripe White belt) took SILVER in his regular Gi Division, and BRONZE in another Gi Division. This was Joe’s first tournament.

“We couldn’t be prouder of our LAGJJ competitors. Not only for their tournament results, but for their amazing growth and tenacity and for putting themselves out there and getting it done, said Traci Williams-Vinson who runs Lake Area Gracie Jiu-Jitsu with her husband and Head Instructor Dave Vinson.

“We are also blessed to have such a supportive Gracie Humaita jiujitsu family here in Midwest Missouri.”

Added Dave, “I’m incredibly impressed how hard this group worked to prepare for tournament. Thank you to everyone who helped them get ready,” he said. “We compete as individuals, but we don’t get here alone. Nice work.”

The next competition in the state for the athletes at Lake Area Gracie Jiujitsu will be the FUJIBJJ Kansas City Open tournament on July 20.