A look at summer recreational league standings for games played at the Howard Hils Athletic Complex through June 28. All Moberly Midget Baseball League and softball games associated with the Moberly Parks & Recreation Department are suspended until the week of July 8.

NOTE: The Coach Pitch Division (age 8U) of Moberly Midget League completed its playoffs on June 28. Final season records and standings are shown below. The other three age divisions will have its playoffs the week of July 22.

2019 Moberly Midget League Standings



Age 14U Rec.

FFMC Ravens 8-1

Salisbury 8-2

Huntsville 4-5

Cairo 4-5

Centralia 3-5

Masonic Temple 0-9



Age 12U Rec.

All State 7-0

Huntsville 6-1

Centralia 11U 5-2

Glasgow 7-3

Champ Sports 5-3

Centralia 12U 5-5

Renegades 2-4

Salisbury 2-4

Slater 2-5

Cairo 1-6

FFMC Ravens 0-9



Age 10U Rec.

Huntsville Swarm 9-0

Champ Sports 6-2

Cairo 5-2

Salisbury 5-2

DPI-The Brick 4-4

Glasgow 4-4

Centralia 4-5

Centralia 9U 2-5

Everlast 1-8

Huntsville Hornets 0-8



Age 8U FINAL Rec.

Centralia 11-1

Glasgow 8-4

Huntsville 6-4

Cairo 5-7

Spartan Bombers 6-6

Spartan Heat 3-9

Higbee 1-11

** Age 8U Season Ends



Moberly Parks & Rec Standings



Age 14U Rec.

Havoc 4-0

Phantom 5-1

Havoc 5 3-4

Luna Chix 3-5

Diamondbacks 2-4

Diamond Diggers 0-4



Age 12U Rec.

Glory 6-0

Havoc 5-2

Madison Panthers 2-1

Huntsville Hornets 1-1

Moberly Spartans 2-4

Cairo Bearcats 0-4-1

Huntsville 0-4-1