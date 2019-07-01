Lake area golfers on the Missouri Junior Tour made their next stop at Rolling Hills Country Club on Friday where a pair of young Eldon golfers in Haven Evers and Eli Cummings managed to win their respective divisions.

Listed below are their results as well as the results of other Lake area golfers amongst others across Missouri who teed off on the course in Versailles. The tour features golfers ranging from ages 8 to 18:

(To Par Gross/Total Gross)

18-HOLE STROKE PLAY, 14-15 FEMALE

1. Elliott Hull, Wardsville, +20/91

2. Lila Frazier, Ashland, +22/93

3. Lily Frazier, Ashland, +26/97

4. Aubrie Morff, Jefferson City, +36/107

5. Caroline Burke, Columbia, +37/108

18-HOLE STROKE PLAY, 14-15 MALE

1. Archer Schnieders, Jefferson City, +6/77

2. Jackson Kreisman, Columbia, +9/80

3. Adam Wiseman, Ashland, +10/81

4. Charlie Cavanaugh, Jefferson City, +13/84

4. Enoch Dunnaway, California, +13/84

4. Davis Lindhardt, Jefferson City, +13/84

4. Johnny Boyer, Kirksville, +13/84

8. Andrew Fallis, Columbia, +15/86

8. Graham Johnson, Jefferson City, +15/86

8. Logan Cox, Hallsville, +15/86

11. Logan Bain, Huntsville, +24/95

12. Thomas Crum, Auxvasse, +25/96

13. Keaton Mateja, Sedalia, +31/102

14. Dallas Downey, Linn Creek, +36/107

WD- Elliott Hayward, Salisbury

WD- Joseph Courter, Versailles

WD- Trenton Hargis, Hartsburg

18-HOLE STROKE PLAY, 16-18 FEMALE

1. Lilly Knipfel, Mexico, +2/73

2. Kassidy Hull, Eldon, +4/75

3. Greta Hinds, Jefferson City, +9/80

4. Sydney Willingham, Columbia, +12/83

5. Abby Boyer, Kirksville, +15/86

6. Emillia Feltner, Columbia, +18/89

6. Logan Belt, Henley, +18/89

8. Sami Swinfard, Jefferson City, +19/90

8. Madeline Fallis, Columbia, +19/90

10. Abby Baker, Columbia, +26/97

11. Demi Downey, Brookfield, +27/98

12. Morgan Mateja, Sedalia, +32/103

13. Hannah Henson, Laquey, +38/109

14. Sydney Snider, Versailles, +44/115

WD- Greta Crooks, Lake Ozark

18-HOLE STROKE PLAY, 16-18 MALE

1. Michael Davidson, Jefferson City, +3/74

2. Tanner Brandow, Centralia, +5/76

3. Aidan Wells, Eldon, +10/81

4. CJ Rogers, Linn Creek, +11/82

4. Tanner Duncan, Brumley, +11/82

4. Spencer Melville, Camdenton, +11/82

7. Austin Kempker, Jefferson City, +12/83

8. Joseph Fallis, Columbia, +13/84

8. Timmy Hamilton, Richmond, +13/84

10. Cole Lehmen, Westphalia, +14/85

11. Trace Brown, Macon, +16/87

12. Jonathan Scott, Jefferson City, +17/86

13. Ori Bartlett, Versailles, +18/89

13. Michael Haynie, Clifton Hill, +18/89

13. Mason Bowman, Lebanon, +18/89

16. Matthew Potter, Ashland, +24/95

16. Kalen Kemp, Oak Grove, +24/95

18. Jordan Grefrath, Jefferson City, +28/99

19. Lleyton Shoot, Ashland, +40/111

WD- Kole Hammerberg, Warrenton

WD- Jeriah Jordan, Rolla

WD- Kyle Bartlett, Versailles

WD- Charles Goff, Huntsville

9-HOLE STROKE PLAY, 10-11 FEMALE

1. Aliyah Simmons, Columbia, +21/57

2. Allison Hackett, California, +24/60

9-HOLE STROKE PLAY, 10-11 MALE

1. Dawson Schnieders, Jefferson City, +7/42

1. Talon Hull, Eldon, +7/42

3. Sam Closser, Jefferson City, +8/43

4. Michael Atnip, Jefferson City, +9/44

4. Grayson Moore, Jefferson City, +9/44

6. Harper Neidert, Jefferson City, +10/45

7. Zachary Hull, Eldon, +12/47

8. Bryan Carden, Jefferson City, +16/51

9. Michael Maschino, Linn Creek, +18/53

9. Anthony Forrest, Jefferson City, +18/53

11. Ross Buffington, Jefferson City, +20/55

12. Chancen Jordan, Rolla, +22/57

13. Nim Chapel, Jefferson City, +27/62

14. Jarin Grant, Lake Ozark, +32/67

9-HOLE STROKE PLAY, 12-13 FEMALE

1. JaycieKate Lowery, Jefferson City, +9/44

2. Sophie Hinds, Jefferson City, +13/48

3. Autumn Allen, Eldon, +18/53

9-HOLE STROKE PLAY, 12-13 MALE

1. Jonathan Jordan, Rolla, +1/36

2. Teagen Hull, Eldon, +6/41

3. Graham Hoffman, Columbia, +7/42

4. Chayton Jordan, Rolla, +8/43

5. Rylan Stefankiewicz, Salisbury, +9/44

6. Cole Gilmore, Sedalia, +10/45

6. Jackson Hackett, California, +10/45

8. Isaac Stoneking, Moberly, +11/46

9. Aidan Knipfel, Mexico, +13/48

10. Ayden Howard, California, +14/49

WD- Cooper Francis, Salisbury

9-HOLE STROKE PLAY, 8-9 FEMALE

1. Haven Evers, Eldon, +13/49

2. Olivia Neal, Columbia, +15/51

9-HOLE STROKE PLAY, 8-9 MALE

1. Eli Cummings, Eldon, +1/37

1. Ty Brandt, Jefferson City, +1/37

3. Landon Nichols, Nixa, +2/38

4. Seth Duncan, Osage Beach, +4/40

5. Luke McGrath, Camdenton, +7/43

6. Jackson Bennett, Eldon, +9/45

7. Samuel Maschino, Linn Creek, +13/49

8. Andrew Eidson, Camdenton +26/62

WD- Patrick McGrath, Camdenton

Up next is a trip to Tanglewood Golf Course in Fulton on July 10 with tee times starting at 8 a.m. To check out the latest on all golf results and for more information, visit the Missouri Golf Association website at www.mogolf.org