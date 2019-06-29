The Blue Springs Rod’s Sports A’s earned a split in their first two games in the Springfield American Legion Baseball Holiday Tournament.

After defeating Imperial (Mo.) Rock Memorial 9-4 in their opener, the A’s fell 14-9 to host Republic (Mo.) Post 676 in pool play Friday at Republic High School.

Christian Garcia led the way to the victory over Rock Memorial, going 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs. His two-run double – which scored another run on a throw – capped a five-run sixth inning that broke a 4-4 tie.

After Rock Memorial tied it 4-4 with a run in the top of the sixth, Bryce Perdieu’s RBI single, Jared Larson’s bases-loaded walk and Garcia’s big hit put the A’s in front.

Colter Nelson and Cade Bissell each had three hits and an RBI and Perdieu and Larson each finished with two hits and an RBI.

Micah Copeland went the distance on the mound, allowing six hits, two walks and three earned runs while striking out five in seven innings.

The A’s were hurt by allowing seven unearned runs on three errors in the loss to Republic.

Republic scored four runs in each of the first two innings, while the A’s countered with two in the first, three in the second and single runs in each of the third and fifth innings to cut the deficit to 8-7.

Republic, though, erupted for six runs in the top of the sixth to pull away.

Garcia had two hits, including a double, and Copeland had two hits and two RBIs. Sam Carlson (one RBI) and Bissell each added two hits for the A’s (12-4) as well.