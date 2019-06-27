The lake level was 659.7; generation of 47,000 CFS during the week for a level of 659.7 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 76 degrees. Truman Lake was at 734.0 level.

TO NOTE

The Lower Osage is from the dam to the 22-mile mark; Mid-Lake is between the 22- and 38-mile mark, the Upper Osage is between the 38-mile mark and the Route 65 Bridge.

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

No tournaments reported over the weekend.

BAGNELL DAM SPILLWAY

Water clarity: Murky. Crappie: Good on jigs and minnows. Catfish: Good on stink baits and cut shad.

LOWER OSAGE

Water clarity: Stained to murky. Black bass: Fair to good on Texas-rigged plastic worms, jigs and crankbaits on main lake points. Crappie: Fair trolling crankbaits. White bass: Fair on small topwater lures and trolling Roostertails along points. Catfish: Fair on jug lines with cut shad.

NIANGUA

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Fair to good on topwater lures, spinnerbaits, jigs and Texas-rigged soft plastics 2 to 10 feet deep halfway back in coves. Crappie: Good on jigs 6 to 10 feet deep in brush.

TRUMAN DAM SPILLWAY

Water clarity: Murky. Crappie: Excellent on jigs and minnows in the old river channel. White bass and hybrids: Excellent on spoons and shad bodies. Catfish: Excellent on cut shad.

GRAVOIS

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Good on jigs, swimbaits and crankbaits along main lake points and humps. Crappie: Fair on jigs shooting docks 15 to 20 feet deep. White bass and hybrids: Good on swimbaits and topwater chuggers on points. Catfish: Good drifting skipjack shad and cut shad 35 feet deep on points.

MID-LAKE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Good on shaky head soft plastics and crankbaits on points and bluff ends. Crappie: Good on jigs 15 to 18 feet deep on points. Catfish: Good drifting cut shad in the middle of coves and creeks.

GRAND GLAIZE

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on crankbaits, jigs and plastic worms 2 to 10 feet deep along main lake points. Crappie: Fair on jigs and minnows 3 to 10 feet deep in main lake brush. Catfish: Fair on jigs and crankbaits in coves. White bass and hybrids: Fair trolling crankbaits, swimbaits and small spinners along windy points.

UPPER OSAGE

Water clarity: Muddy: Black bass: Excellent on Whopper Ploppers and Trick Worms in flooded grass. Crappie: Poor on jigs and minnows 6 to 10 feet deep around docks. White bass: Fair on small topwater chuggers or trolling Roostertails along wind-blown points. Catfish: Excellent drifting cut shad or on jug lines with goldfish.

UPDATES

