The Camdenton Aquatic Center recently celebrated its 20th anniversary and did so like it was the turn of the millineum.

The aquatic center had its grand opening back in the year 2000 and mayors from then and now, Kerry Shannon from 2000 and current mayor John McNabb, were on hand to cut the ribbon with members of both councils, city staff and members of the community.

Free cake and ice cream followed and admission for the day was rolled back to the year 2000 prices.