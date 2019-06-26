Aidan Wells and Haven Evers best the field at Eldon Golf Club

Eldon Golf Club was the next stop of the Missouri Junior Tour on Tuesday and a pair of Mustang golfers in Aidan Wells and Haven Evers bested their respective divisions and defended the home links.

Other Lake area golfers were also in action amongst other golfers from the "Show-Me State" and listed below are the results of each division ranging from ages 8 to 18:

(To Par Gross/Total Gross)

18-HOLE STROKE PLAY, 14-15 FEMALE

1. Lily Frazier Ashland, +17/90

2. Madison Diel, Columbia, +24/97

3. Lila Frazier, Ashland, +28/101

4. Camryn Swinfard, Jefferson City, +29/102

5. Elliott Hull, Wardsville, +30/103

6. Caroline Burke, Columbia, +38/111

7. Madison Kolb, Jefferson City, +42/115

7. Aubrie Morff, Jefferson City, +42/115

WD- Kiser Pannier, Sedalia

18-HOLE STROKE PLAY, 14-15 MALE

1. William Hose, Columbia, +4/75

2. Andrew Fallis, Columbia, +10/81

2. Enoch Dunnaway, California, +10/81

4. Graham Johnson, Jefferson City, +11/82

5. Davis Lindhardt, Jefferson City, +15/86

6. Logan Cox, Hallsville, +16/87

6. Archer Schnieders, Jefferson City, +16/87

8. Adam Wiseman, Ashland, +18/89

9. Jake Thornburg, Columbia, +21/92

10. Colin Brandow, Huntsville, +22/93

11. Charlie Cavanaugh, Jefferson City, +23/94

12. Jacob Anderson, Ballwin, +25/96

13. Logan Bain, Huntsville, +33/104

14. Trenton Hargis, Hartsburg, +43/114

15. Thomas Crum, Auxvasse, +50/121

WD- Dallas Downey, Linn Creek

18-HOLE STROKE PLAY, 16-18 FEMALE

1. Lilly Knipfel, Mexico, E/73

2. Kassidy Hull, Eldon, +8/81

3. Greta Hinds, Jefferson City, +13/86

3. Caroline Schade, Columbia, +13/86

5. Sydney Willingham, Columbia, +14/87

6. Madeline Fallis, Columbia, +17/90

6. Sidney Fessier, Columbia, +17/90

8. Greta Scheidt, Columbia, +18/91

9. Jayden Berrey, Columbia, +19/92

10. Emilia Feltner, Columbia, +21/94

11. Caten Lucchesi, Sedalia, +30/103

12. Hannah Henson, Laquey, +50/123

WD- Sydney Riley, Lake Ozark

WD- Sami Swinfard, Jefferson City

WD- Greta Crooks, Lake Ozark

NS- Sydney Snider, Versailles

18-HOLE STROKE PLAY, 16-18 MALE

1. Aidan Wells, Eldon, +6/77

2. Trace Brown, Macon, +11/82

3. Spencer Melville, Camdenton, +12/83

3. Joseph Fallis, Columbia, +12/83

5. Rylee Hanson, Vandalia, +14/85

5. Timmy Hamilton, Richmond, +14/85

5. Tanner Brandow, Centralia, +14/85

5. Michael Haynie, Clifton Hill, +14/85

9. Jeffrey Hollabaugh, Marshall, +15/86

9. CJ Rogers, Linn Creek, +15/86

11. Ori Bartlett, Versailles, +16/87

12. Cole Lehmen, Westphalia, +17/88

13. Charles Goff, Huntsville, +18/89

13. Tanner Duncan, Brumley, +18/89

15. Preston Kelling, Linn Creek, +19/90

16. Ashton Caudle, Holts Summit, +26/97

16. Matthew Potter, Ashland, +26/97

18. Jordan Grefrath, Jefferson City, +28/99

NS- Jeriah Jordan, Rolla

NS- Kyle Bartlett, Versailles

NS- Seth Waters, Jackson

9-HOLE STROKE PLAY, 10-11 MALE

1. Dawson Schnieders, Jefferson City, +5/41

1. Eli Herbert, Grain Valley, +5/41

3. Michael Maschino, Linn Creek, +8/44

3. Colten Scheulen, Westphalia, +8/44

5. Zachary Hull, Eldon, +9/45

5. Talon Hull, Eldon, +9/45

7. Sam Closser, Jefferson City, +11/47

8. Michael Atnip, Jefferson City, +13/49

9. Grayson Moore, Jefferson City, +14/50

10. Anthony Forrest, Jefferson City, +18/54

11. Ross Buffington, Jefferson City, +19/55

12. Noah Fancher, Iberia, +24/60

13. Jarin Grat, Lake Ozark, +31/67

WD- Kaden Massie, Ashland

WD- Chancen Jordan, Rolla

9-HOLE STROKE PLAY, 12-13 FEMALE

1. JaycieKate Lowery, Jefferson City, +11/48

2. Sophie Hinds, Jefferson City, +13/50

3. Autumn Allen, Eldon, +28/65

9-HOLE STROKE PLAY, 12-13 MALE

1. Will Kimes, Columbia, +1/37

2. Jonathan Jordan, Rolla, +2/38

3. Teagen Hull, Eldon, +5/41

4. Ayden Howard, California, +8/44

4. William Boyd, California, +8/44

6. Jackson Hackett, California, +12/48

6. Rylan Stefankiewicz, Salisbury, +12/48

8. Aidan Knipfel, Mexico, +14/50

9. Cooper Francis, Salisbury, +18/54

9. Cole Gilmore, Sedalia, +18/54

9. Isaac Stoneking, Moberly, +18/54

12. Graham Hoffman, Columbia, +19/55

13. Trevin Adams, Jefferson City, +27/63

WD- Chayton Jordan, Rolla

9-HOLE STROKE PLAY, 8-9 FEMALE

1. Haven Evers, Eldon, +20/57

2. Lily Caudle, Holts Summit, +31/68

9-HOLE STROKE PLAY, 8-9 MALE

1. Anson Munzlinger, Columbia, -2/33

2. Eli Cummings, Eldon, -1/34

3. Isaac Herbert, Grain Valley, +8/43

4. Samuel Maschino, Linn Creek, +10/45

4. Luke McGrath, Camdenton, +10/45

6. Ty Brandt, Jefferson City, +13/48

7. Seth Duncan, Osage Beach, +14/49

8. Patrick McGrath, Camdenton, +15/50

9. Jackson Bennett, Eldon, +16/51

WD- Landon Nichols, Nixa

WD- Andrew Eidson, Camdenton

Up next is a trip to Rolling Hills Country Club in Versailles on Friday with tee times starting at 8 a.m. To check out the latest on all golf results and for more information, visit the Missouri Golf Association website at www.mogolf.org