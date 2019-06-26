The Blue Springs Rod’s Sports A’s started well and finished strong Tuesday.

The A’s swept a Zone 2 doubleheader from the North Kansas City Owls with 16-6 and 11-2 victories at Hidden Valley Park.

The A’s scored 10 runs in the first three innings – including five in the first inning – on the way to the 16-6 win in five innings in the first game. The A’s rallied from a 2-0 deficit with all 11 runs in the final three innings – including seven in the seventh inning – in the 11-2 win in the nightcap.

Micah Copeland led the way, combining to go 4-for-8 with two triples and five RBIs in the two games. He had triple, a single and three RBIs in the first game. He tripled and singled again with two RBIs in the second game.

Dempsey Graves added two hits and three RBIs to help the A’s win the first game. Cade Bissell had two hits, two RBIs and three runs, Jake Reed was 2-for-2 with an RBI and Jared Larson tripled with an RBI and scored two runs.

Kalib Martin went three innings, allowing four hits, two walks and three runs to earn the win. Steven Orwick pitched the final two innings, allowing no hits and no earned runs.

Matt Eisenreich pitched 5 1/3 innings of relief for the win in the second game. He allowed three hits, three walks and one run while striking out eight.

The A’s scored two runs in the fifth inning to tie it 2-2, then added two more runs in the sixth to take the lead. They pulled away with a seven-run seventh.

Bryce Perdieu added two hits, including a triple, and an RBI, Devin Donovan had a hit and two RBIs and Reed and Bissell each chipped in with a hit and an RBI as the A's improved to 11-3 overall.