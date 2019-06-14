The St. Louis Blues announced today additional details and visitor alerts for the Stanley Cup victory parade and civic celebration on Saturday, June 15, 2019.

Parade: The parade will kick off at noon at 18th & Market streets in Downtown St. Louis. It will travel east and end at Broadway & Market Street. The public is welcome to view the parade along the route.

Victory Celebration: Immediately following the parade, Blues players, alumni, team leadership and other special guests will lead the celebration with a ceremony under the Gateway Arch.

Need to Know: The events are free and open to the public. At Gateway Arch National Park, visitors can enter the park grounds via three security access points: two are in Luther Ely Smith Square (located on Fourth Street between Market and Chestnut streets) and one is in the north grounds of the Gateway Arch.

At the Arch, concession stands will sell soda, water and beer (cash only). Soft-sided coolers with sealed, non-alcoholic beverages are allowed inside the park grounds (no glass).

Please arrive early, be mindful of downtown road closures, and take your time to find parking or use public transportation. Ideal stops for MetroLink are the Busch Stadium, 8th & Pine and Laclede’s Landing stations. Rideshares should drop off at 14th & Olive streets or 20th & Market streets for access to the parade, or 8th & Clark streets for access to the civic celebration at the Arch.

Events will take place rain or shine. Please visit www.stlouisblues.com for more information.

Gateway Arch Visitors: The Gateway Arch and Old Courthouse will be open for visitors during regularly scheduled hours during the parade and recognition ceremony. All Tram Ride to the Top ticket holders are advised to arrive at the Arch grounds at least 60 minutes ahead of their scheduled tram time to go through two security checkpoints. Multiple street closures will be in place and parking will be in high demand – visit getaroundstl.com for a list of parking locations near the park, or plan to arrive by MetroLink to the 8th & Pine or Laclede’s Landing stations. For the full Gateway Arch Visitor advisory, visit gatewayarch.com/stanleycup.