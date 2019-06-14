The clinic will focus on full swing, chipping, pitching, etiquette, and the basic rules of golf.

Osage National Golf Resort is hosting a Junior Golf Clinic designed for all ability levels on July 16-18, 2019.

The clinic will focus on full swing, chipping, pitching, etiquette, and the basic rules of golf.

“The lessons will be presented in a fun way aimed at getting the next generation hooked on this great game,” said Ryan Manselle, general manager, Osage National Golf Resort.

Sessions cost $50 and including the following: lessons, games and a participation gift. Session for juniors 5-9 years of age run from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Sessions for Juniors 10 plus run from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Contact the Osage National Golf Resort Pro Shop to register at 573-365-1950 ext. 110 or email Jason Van Houten, director of lodging and instruction, at jvanhouten@osagenational.com.

About Osage National Golf Resort

Now in their 27th year, Osage National Golf Resort is Missouri's only Arnold Palmer Signature Course. The original 18 holes, designed in 1992 by Arnold Palmer, feature 7,150 yards of zoysia fairways and bentgrass greens. An additional nine holes (3,559 yards) have been added to create three unique 18-hole combinations (Mountain nine, River nine and Links nine). The course is laid out on beautifully forested, rolling terrain and surrounded by lakes, creeks and the imposing bluffs along the Osage River.

This tranquil setting also provides a beautiful backdrop for weddings, banquets, meetings and parties.