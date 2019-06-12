The Lake Sun took some time to go out and find some Blues fans in the Lake area who are eagerly waiting to see how it all unfolds when St. Louis faces the Boston Bruins in Game 7. All four participants unsurprisingly predicted their team to get it done and bring the Stanley Cup back to St. Louis.

Fans of the St. Louis Blues have been waiting for this moment for 52 years.

Their beloved hockey team has been on the ice since 1967 and is on the verge of winning its first Stanley Cup in franchise history. The Blues will have to get it done on the road Wednesday night against a club that prevented the opportunity to win a Cup the last time the Blues were in the finals (1970)- the Boston Bruins. A grueling series that is tied at three games apiece now comes down to a final Game 7 to decide it all when the puck is dropped Wednesday night at 7 p.m.

The Lake Sun took some time to go out and find some Blues fans in the Lake area who are eagerly waiting to see how it all unfolds. All four participants unsurprisingly predicted their team to get it done and bring the cup back to St. Louis. Here is what each of them had to say:

BROCK WARD, Camdenton

Q: How long have you been a Blues fan?

A: For about 5 years.

Q: What are your feelings going into Game 7?

A: Oh yeah, in the beginning the odds were 280 to 0 or something and some guy made a bet in Las Vegas and is winning $100,00 grand now (if the Blues win).

Q: Will the Blues pull it off and win the Stanley Cup? Why or why not?

A: The Blues are going to pull it off because they got all the fans cheering and the crowd is so loud there. They can beat up on them Bruins.

Q: What would a win mean to you?

A: For the Stanley Cup, we have not had one in 50 years so it is going to be awesome.

BRENT STUART, Camdenton

Q: How long have you been a Blues fan?

A: 5 years.

Q: What are your feelings going into Game 7?

A: Super excited and a little nervous.

Q: Will the Blues pull it off and win the Stanley Cup? Why or why not?

A: Yes because they are hungry for it, it has been so long since they’ve been this far and the city is about to explode, so yes.

Q: What would a win mean to you?

A: Oh man, it would be fantastic. I actually have some buddies that are “Super Fans” and I know it would be one of the greatest things things for them. For them, I’m really hoping for their sake they win this thing. Bring it home, bring home the bacon and “Let’s Roar Bacon” baby!

TYLER CLOUSE, Lake Ozark

Q: How long have you been a Blues fan?

A: Since about 2009 when I moved to St. Louis.

Q: What are your feelings going into Game 7?

A: Oh my god, I’m so nervous. I was hoping we would close it out at home in six (games), but we didn’t so we’ll beat them in Boston and party at home.

Q: Will the Blues pull it off and win the Stanley Cup? Why or why not?

A: Absolutely, our city wants it and the Blues want it. We are so pumped up there is no way we are losing in Game 7.

Q: What would a win mean to you?

A: I might lose my job because I’m probably going to be partying for a few days, but like I said, everybody in that city wants it and all my friends from back home are going nuts. It means a lot to everybody.

MIKE DOLL, St. Peters

Q: How long have you been a Blues fan?

A: I’ve been a Blues fan for about 42 years that I’ve lived in St. Louis.

Q: What are your feelings going into Game 7?

A: It is, “Go Blues Time.” I’ve mean they’ve played in several Stanley Cup playoffs before and this is one where they are down to the last game. It would be the first won they’ve won. Craziness and ultimate excitement. It reminds me of a similar fashion like when the Cubs won the World Series. It is that big for St. Louis and I’m excited to see it.

Q: Will the Blues pull it off and win the Stanley Cup? Why or why not?

A: The Blues are absolutely going to take it. They play well on the road and they are just playing fantastic hockey. These guys are locked in and they want it bad. They are going to make it happen.

Q: What would a win mean to you?

A: A Stanley Cup win would mean to me a way that all St. Louisans would again pull together around a sports team. St. Louis is a town that does phenomenal things to bring all sports fans into whatever that sports arena is, no matter where they live, and we just get to do more of that. That’s what a win would mean for me.