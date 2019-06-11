Camdenton athletes among the finalists

Nearly 150 athletes from southwest Missouri high schools – along with 26 teams, including in marching band, cheerleading and dance – soon will be honored in the Elliott Lodging Sports Commission Awards presented by Blevins Asphalt.

Set for Monday at the University Plaza Convention Center, the event is a celebration of the past school year. The latest finalists were announced Tuesday, including all categories for spring sports in addition to Girls Team of the Year, Boys Team of the Year, Girls Athlete of the Year and Boys Athlete of the Year.

Doors will open at 5:45 p.m., with the ceremony to begin at 7 p.m. Tables of eight are $350, while an individual advance ticket is $30, or $40 at the door. A ticket includes the buffet dinner. To order tickets or congratulatory ads, please call 417-889-3100. The event is put on by the Springfield Sports Commission and the Missouri sports Hall of Fame.

Overall, there are 30 categories, and each finalist will be introduced on stage, with a video to play before a winner of the category is announced. Additionally, the Skyline High School boys basketball team will be recognized with the Inspiration Award, while the Springfield-Greene County Park Board will be bestowed the Sports Commission Award. All finalists can be found at www.mosportshalloffame.com.

“It was a great year for a number of athletes and teams,” said Lance Kettering, Director of the Springfield Sports Commission. “We have had seven years of recognizing high school athletes, and we’re proud to continue this recognition program.”

The Sports Commission Awards were determined by a selection committee, which narrowed each category to five athletes, or six in some cases if two athletes were from the same school.

In addition to the Teams of the Year and Athletes of the Year, the categories cover football, volleyball, baseball and softball as well as sports offered to both boys and girls: basketball, cross country, golf, soccer, swimming and diving, tennis, track and field as well as wrestling. The night also features finalists for the Marching Band, Dance and Cheerleading Teams of the Year, respectively, as well as the Bass Fishing Tandem of the Year.

CAMDENTON FINALISTS

Football: Will Boswell, Mount Vernon High School; Paxton DeLaurent, Camdenton High School; Brayden Lidgard, West Plains High School; Tyson Riley, Springfield Catholic High School; Zach Westmoreland, Joplin High School

Marching Band: Camdenton High School, Kickapoo High School, Nixa High School, Ozark High School, Willard High School

Boys Field: Nate Baldwin, Sarcoxie High School; Gabriel Kurtz, Camdenton High School; Wallace Squibb; Springfield Catholic High School; Reagan Ulrich, Branson High School; Zach Westmoreland, Joplin High School

Girls Track: Alexis Barber, Ozark High School; Brocklyn Barber, Ozark High School; Natalie Basham, Camdenton High School; Brianna Utecht, Marshfield High School; Danielle Wilson, Greenwood Laboratory

Bass Fishing: Bolivar High School -- Caleb Welch and Nathan Young; Camdenton High School – Payton Sapp and Gage Erickson; Clever High School – Hunter Williams and Logan Clifford; Ozark High School – Emily Freeman and Ethan Middleton; Parkview High School – Caleb Haines and Devon Rathbun

Girls Athlete of the Year: Natalie Basham, Camdenton High School; Sadie Chisum, Hartville High School; Alana Findley, Fair Grove High School; Hayley Frank, Strafford High School; Tayte Kozlowski, Kickapoo High School