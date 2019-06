Camdenton's Aeryn Kennedy and Sasha Prather named to Class 3 All-Region team as Kennedy also gets Co-Offensive Player of the Year honors

CLASS 3 ALL-REGION TEAM

-Camdenton junior Aeryn Kennedy, Midfielder

-Camdenton senior Sasha Prather, Forward

-Glendale sophomore Macie Stephens, Defender

-Glendale freshman Leah MCDonald, Defender

-Union sophomore Maddie Helling, Defender

-St. Francis Borgia senior Hannah Overman, Defender

-Webb City sophomore Mileah Metcalf, Forward

-Parkview sophomore Mikaela Whalen, Forward

-Glendale senior Emma Miller, Forward

-Union sophomore Emily Gaebe, Forward

-Union junior Hannah Olive, Goalkeeper

-Union junior Hailey Cloud, Midfielder

-Union senior Gigi Gore, Midfielder

-St. Francis Borgia sophomore Gretchen Overman, Midfielder

-St. Francis Borgia senior Anya Castelli, Midfielder

-Rolla senior Carlee McCormack, Midfielder

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Emily Gaebe, Union

CO-OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Aeryn Kennedy, Camdenton and Emma Miller, Glendale

CO-DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Leah McDonald, Glendale and Maddie Helling, Union

GOALKEEPER OF THE YEAR: Hailey Cloud, Union

COACH OF THE YEAR- PUBLIC: Matt Fennessey, Union