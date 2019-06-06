The lake level was 659.1; generation of 32,000 CFS during the week for a level of 659.5 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 75 degrees. Truman Lake was at 739.7 level.

TO NOTE

The Lower Osage is from the dam to the 22-mile mark; Mid-Lake is between the 22 and 38-mile marks; the Upper Osage is between the 38 and the Rt. 65 Bridge.

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

No tournaments reported over the weekend.

NIANGUA

Water clarity: Muddy. Black bass: Slow on jigs and shaky head creature baits along bluffs.

BAGNELL DAM SPILLWAY

Water clarity: Murky. White bass: Fair on worms. Catfish: Excellent on cut shad, worms and prepared baits.

LOWER OSAGE

Water clarity: Murky. Black bass: Good on plastic worms and swimbaits inside main lake points and pockets. Crappie: Fair shooting jigs on main lake docks.

GRAVOIS

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Good on topwater lures in the morning and Carolina-rigged Brush Hogs or Swamp Bugs and football jigs 10 to 20 feet deep on main and secondary points. Crappie: Slow on minnows or jigs 8 to 10 feet deep along main lake docks. Catfish: Good on cut shad or nightcrawlers fishing off the docks.

TRUMAN DAM SPILLWAY

Water clarity: Murky. Crappie: Excellent on jigs and minnows in the old river channel. White bass and hybrids: Good on jigs and crankbaits. Catfish: Good on cut shad.

UPPER OSAGE

Water clarity: Murky. Black bass: Excellent on topwater lures, plastic worms and creature baits in the flooded grass. Crappie: Fair to good on jigs and minnows 10 to 12 feet deep around docks. Catfish: Good tight-lining cut shad, nightcrawlers and prepared baits or on jug lines with bluegill and goldfish. White bass: Fair trolling crankbaits along points.

MID-LAKE

Water clarity: Murky. Black bass: Good on shaky head Swamp Bugs or Brush Hogs 5 to 10 feet deep along bluffs. Crappie: Fair on small swimbaits for fish suspended over brush piles 10 to 20 feet deep.

GRAND GLAIZE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Good on spinnerbaits, crankbaits, swimbaits and jigs 8 to 10 feet deep along main lake points. Crappie: Fair on jigs along main lake docks for suspended fish 6 to 8 feet deep or trolling crankbaits on points. White bass: Good on jigs along main lake points. Catfish: Good on cut or prepared baits tight-lining off docks.

SOURCES

Guide Alfred Chapman (573-465-3810), www.lakeozarkfishingguideservice.com; Big Ed’s Guide Service (573-692-6710) www.bigedsguideservice.com; Guide Jack Uxa (573-434-2570) www.lakeoftheozarksfishingguide.com; Guide John Blankenbeker (573-280-1455); Guide Terry Blankenship (573-480-2835); Guide Jim Dill (573-204-9005) www.jamesdillguideservice.com; Fitz Fishing (573-693-9299); Bryants Osage Outdoors (573-374-2278); Edgar’s Outdoor Sports (573/378-2220); www.edgarssports.com; Ferg’s Bait & Tackle (660-438-7413); Iguana Lake Ozark RV Park, (888-365-2399); Lake Level (573-365-9205). Tournament Results—Thanks to www.bassingbob.com.