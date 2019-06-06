Eldon’s Haven Evers, Eli Cummings and Kassidy Hull were among the winners in their age groups as other Lake area golfers teed off with the rest of Missouri.

Lake area golfers were back in competition at Redfield Golf Club in Eugene on the next stop of the Missouri Junior Tour on Wednesday.

Eldon’s Haven Evers, Eli Cummings and Kassidy Hull were among the winners in their age groups as other Lake area golfers teed off with the rest of Missouri.

Listed below are the results of each division ranging from ages 8 to 18:

18-HOLE STROKE PLAY, 14-15 FEMALE

(To Par Gross/Total Gross)

1. Audrey Rischer, Columbia, +7/79

2. Tierney Baumstark, Columbia, +19/90

3. Elliott Hull, Wardsville, +28/100

3. Camryn Swinfard, Jefferson City, +28/100

5. Aubrie Morff, Jefferson City, +52/124

6. Madison Kolb, Jefferson City, +60/132

18-HOLE STROKE PLAY, 14-15 MALE

1. Archer Schnieders, Jefferson City, +4/76

2. Adam Wiseman, Ashland, +10/82

2. Davis Lindhardt, Jefferson City, +10/82

4. Graham Johnson, Jefferson City, +12/84

5. Logan Cox, Hallsville, +15/87

5. Gunnar Schuster, Osage Beach, +15/87

7. Charlie Cavanaugh, Jefferson City, +16/88

8. Enoch Dunnaway, California, +17/89

9. Owen Herbert, Grain Valley, +18/90

9. Joe Devoy, Columbia, +18/90

9. Elliott Hayward, Sailsbury, +18/90

12. Jake Thornburg, Columbia, +20/92

13. Logan Bain, Huntsville, +27/99

14. Dallas Downey, Linn Creek, +35/107

15. Alex Lusher, Eldon, +39/111

16. Thomas Crum, Auxvasse, +42/114

WD- Johnny Boyer, Kirksville

18-HOLE STROKE PLAY, 16-18 FEMALE

1. Kassidy Hull, Eldon, +14/86

2. Sydney Willingham, Columbia, +15/87

3. Greta Hinds, Jefferson City, +16/88

4. Jayden Berrey, Columbia, +18/90

4. Lilly Knipfel, Mexico, +8/90

6. Logan Belt, Henley, +20/92

7. Brooke Whyte, Fulton, +29/101

8. Grafton Craighead, Jefferson City, +31/103

9. Sami Swinfard, Jefferson City, +35/107

10. Hannah Henson, Laquey, +53/125

WD- Lexi Piecko, Columbia

WD- Grace Craighead, Jefferson City

WD- Greta Crooks, Lake Ozark

NS- Riley Graskewicz, Keytesville

NS- Abby Boyer, Kirksville

18-HOLE STROKE PLAY, 16-18 MALE

1. Christian Rischer, Columbia, +1/73

2. Larry Plunkett, Eugene, +4/76

3. Tanner Brandow, Centralia, +7/79

4. Aidan Wells, Eldon, +9/81

5. CJ Rogers, Linn Creek, +13/85

5. Benton Kiesling, Holts Summit, +13/85

7. Rylee Hanson, Vandalia, +14/86

7. Trace Brown, Macon, +14/86

7. Kole Hammerberg, Warrenton, +14/86

10. Ori Bartlett, Versailles, +15/87

10. Jonathan Scott, Jefferson City, +15/87

10. Jeriah Jordan, Rolla, +15/87

10. Mason Bowman, Lebanon, +15/87

14. Spencer Melville, Camdenton, +16/88

15. Matthew Potter, Ashland, +17/89

16. Cole Lehmen, Westphalia, +18/90

17. Kyle Bartlett, Versailles, +21/93

18. Cameron McClure, Sturgeon, +24/96

19. Brady Kicker, Jefferson City, +30/102

20. Austin DeCramer, Linn, +43/115

NS- Charles Goff, Huntsville

9-HOLE STROKE PLAY, 10-11 FEMALE

1. Emma Baumstark, Columbia, +17/53

2. Allison Hackett, California, +32/68

9-HOLE STROKE PLAY, 10-11 MALE

1. Eli Herbert, Grain Valley, +7/43

2. Dawson Schnieders, Jefferson City, +8/44

2. Talon Hull, Eldon, +8/44

4. Grayson Moore, Jefferson City, +12/48

4. Colten Scheulen, Westphalia, +12/48

6. Michael Atnip, Jefferson City, +13/49

7. Zachary Hull, Eldon, +15/51

8. Michael Maschino, Linn Creek, +16/52

9. Sam Closser, Jefferson City, +17/53

9. Kaden Massie, Ashland, +17/53

11. Anthony Forrest, Jefferson City, +20/56

12. Noah Fancher, Iberia, +27/63

13. Nim Chapel, Jefferson City, +31/67

14. Jarin Grant, Lake Ozark, +35/71

NS- Chancen Jordan, Rolla

9-HOLE STROKE PLAY, 12-13 FEMALE

1. Sophie Hinds, Jefferson City, +4/45

2. JaycieKate Lowery, Jefferson City, +10/46

3. Sophia Sindlinger, Sunrise Beach, +10/46

4. Hanna Maschhoff, Lake Ozark, +11/47

4. Kate Ryan, Columbia, +11/47

6. Autumn Allen Eldon, +27/63

9-HOLE STROKE PLAY, 12-13 MALE

1. Jonathan Jordan, Rolla, +6/42

2. William Boyd, California, +9/45

3. Teagen Hull, Eldon, +10/46

4. Nick Closser, Jefferson City, +11/47

5. Jackson Hackett, California, +13/49

5. Aidan Knipfel, Mexico, +13/49

7. Burke Bauer, Jefferson City, +15/51

7. Isaac Stoneking, Moberly, +15/51

9. Graham Hoffman, Columbia, +16/52

10. Ayden Howard, California, +20/56

11. Rylan Stefankiewicz, Sailsbury, +21/57

12. Cole Gilmore, Sedalia, +24/60

13. Trevin Adams, Jefferson City, +25/61

NS- Chayton Jordan, Rolla

9-HOLE STROKE PLAY, 8-9 FEMALE

1. Haven Evers, Eldon, +18/54

2. Brileigh Ryan, Columbia, +30/66

3. Lily Caudle, Holts Summit, +39/75

9-HOLE STROKE PLAY, 8-9 MALE

1. Eli Cummings, Eldon, +2/38

2. Ty Brandt, Jefferson City, +4/40

3. Jackson Bennett, Eldon, +8/44

4. Isaac Herbert, Grain Valley, +14/50

4. Samuel Maschino, Linn Creek, +14/50

6. Luke McGrath, Camdenton, +15/51

7. Patrick McGrath, Camdenton, +22/58

8. Andrew Eidson, Camdenton, +25/61

WD- Landon Nichols, Nixa

Up next is a trip to Oak Hills Golf Course in Jefferson City on June 18. To check out the latest on all golf results, visit the Missouri Golf Association website at www.mogolf.org