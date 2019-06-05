Lake Regional Health System will offer a free sports physical clinic for Camdenton middle school and high school students from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, at Camdenton High School.

Lake Regional Health System will offer a free sports physical clinic for Camdenton middle school and high school students from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, at Camdenton High School.

No appointments are needed. Students should wear loose-fitting clothing and have a parent or guardian present. The general and musculoskeletal exam includes height, weight, blood pressure and vision checks. Sports physicals do not replace well-child exams. Only sports physicals will be offered at these events; students will not be able to receive physicals for other activities, such as scouting.

The Camden County Health Department also will be available to give meningitis and Tdap vaccinations to incoming eighth graders and seniors. To receive the immunization, Camdenton students must bring their immunization record and insurance card. Most insurance plans cover the full cost of immunizations, and students without insurance will not be charged. Parents are encouraged to check their plan benefits.

For more information, call Lake Regional Orthopedics at 573-302-3990.

Lake Regional Sports Medicine serves area athletes with comprehensive care of sports injuries and athletic trainer services. The providers include a board-certified orthopedic and sports medicine specialist and a foot and ankle specialist, as well as orthopedic surgeons at Lake Regional Orthopedics in Osage Beach and Camdenton. For more information, visit lakeregional.com/SportsMedicine.