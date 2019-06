AREA CALENDAR

SATURDAY, JUNE 1

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Sedalia Post 642/Warrensburg Post 131 Tournament

At Liberty Park Stadium, Sedalia

10 a.m. — Blue Springs Rods Sports A’s vs. Jefferson City Post 5

3 p.m. — Blue Springs Rods Sports A’s vs. Washington (Mo.) Post 218

Satchel Paige Tournament

At Cleveland Park, Kansas City

Noon — Blue Springs Post 499 Fike vs. Kansas City Blues

SUNDAY, JUNE 2

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Sedalia Post 642/Warrensburg Post 131 Tournament

At Liberty Park Stadium, Sedalia

12:30 p.m. — Blue Springs Rods Sports A’s vs. Sedalia Post 642 Travelers

5:30 p.m. — Blue Springs Rods Sports A’s vs. Lee’s Summit Outlaws

Satchel Paige Tournament

At Cleveland Park, Kansas City

Blue Springs Post 499 Fike vs. TBD

MONDAY, JUNE 3

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

5 p.m. — Mo-Kan All-Star Series: Missouri vs. Kansas at Shawnee Mission Softball Complex

WHAT’S ON TODAY

This weekend’s TV/radio highlights

Saturday’s Television

• Tennis: French Open, 5 a.m., 2 p.m., TENNIS (Comcast 277)

• Golf: European Tour Belgian Knockout, 6 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Horse racing: Epsom Derby, 9 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Bowling: PBA Playoffs Final Four, 11 a.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• Tennis: French Open, 11 a.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• College softball: Women’s College World Series: Minnesota vs. Washington, 11 a.m., ESPN (13)

• College baseball: NCAA regional, 11 a.m., SEC (284)

• Golf: PGA The Memorial, 11:30 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Motorsports: IMSA Weathertech Sports Car Championship: Belle Isle Grand Prix, 11:30 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• College baseball: NCAA regional, noon, ESPN2 (29)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Pocono, noon, FS1 (43)

• College rugby: Collegiate Championship, noon, ESPN News (102)

• College baseball: NCAA regional, noon, ESPNU (269)

• MLB: Minnesota at Tampa Bay, noon, MLB (272)

• Golf: U.S. Women’s Open, 1 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• College softball: Women’s College World Series: Florida vs. Alabama, 1:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Soccer: UEFA Champions League Final: Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspur, 1:30 p.m., TNT (51), KUKC-UNI (17)

• Golf: PGA The Memorial, 2 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• Golf: Champions Tour Principal Charity Classic, 2 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Motorsports: IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix, 2:30 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Rugby: Premiership Final: Saracens vs. Exeter, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College baseball: NCAA regional, 2:30 p.m., SEC (284)

• College baseball: NCAA regional, 3 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• MLB: Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m., FS1 (43)

• MLB: Royals at Texas, 3 p.m., FSKC (48)

• College baseball: NCAA regional, 3 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• BMX: Freestyle Park World Cup Women’s Final, 4 p.m., OLY (208)

• MLB: Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 6 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• College softball: Women’s College World Series, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College baseball: NCAA regional, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Swimming: FINA Champions Series: Indianapolis, 6 p.m., OLY (208)

• College baseball: NCAA regional, 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College baseball: NCAA regional, 6:30 p.m., SEC (284)

• Boxing: Devon Alexander vs. Ivan Radkach, 7 p.m., FS1 (43)

• NHL Stanley Cup Finals: Boston at St. Louis, 7 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Major League Rugby: Houston at Utah, 7 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• MLS: Sporting Kansas City at Houston, 7:30 p.m., FSKC (48)

• Men’s volleyball: FIVB Nations League: U.S. vs. Brazil, 8 p.m., OLY (208)

• College softball: Women’s College World Series, 8:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College baseball: NCAA regional, 9 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• MLB: Philadelphia at Los Angeles Dodgers, 9 p.m., MLB (272)

• MLS: Los Angeles FC at Portland, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Gymnastics: FIG World Challenge Cup: Slovenia, 10 p.m., OLY (208)

Saturday’s Radio

• MLB: Royals at Texas, 7 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• NHL Stanley Cup Finals: Boston at St. Louis, 7 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM), ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

• MLS: Sporting Kansas City at Houston, 7:30 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

Sunday’s Television

• Tennis: French Open, 5 a.m., 2 p.m., TENNIS (Comcast 277)

• Golf: European Tour Belgian Knockout, 5:30 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Motorsports: NHRA Chicago Route 66, 10:30 a.m., 4:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Tennis: French Open, 11 a.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Golf: PGA The Memorial, 11 a.m., GOLF (27)

• College baseball: NCAA regional, 11 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College baseball: NCAA regional, 11 a.m., ESPNU (269)

• College baseball: NCAA regional, 11 a.m., SEC (284)

• Bowling: PBA Playoffs championship, 11:30 a.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• College softball: Women’s College World Series, noon, ESPN (13)

• Golf: U.S. Women’s Open, 1 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Pocono 500, 1 p.m., FS1 (43)

• MLB: Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 1 p.m., MLB (272)

• Golf: PGA The Memorial, 1:30 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• Golf: Champions Tour Principal Charity Classic, 1:30 p.m., GOLF (27)

• College baseball: NCAA regional, 2 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• MLB: Royals at Texas, 2 p.m., FSKC (48)

• College baseball: NCAA regional, 2 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Motorsports: IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix Race 2, 2:30 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• College softball: Women’s College World Series, 2:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College baseball: NCAA regional, 2:30 p.m., SEC (284)

• Rodeo: PBR Green Bay Invitational, 3 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• MLB: Boston at New York Yankees, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College softball: Women’s College World Series, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College baseball: NCAA regional, 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College baseball: NCAA regional, 6 p.m., SEC (284)

• NBA Finals: Golden State at Toronto, 7 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• Men’s volleyball: FIVB Nations League: U.S. vs. Poland, 7 p.m., OLY (208)

• College softball: Women’s College World Series, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Gymnastics: FIG World Challenge Cup: Slovenia, 9 p.m., OLY (208)

• College baseball: NCAA regional, 9 p.m., ESPNU (269)

Sunday’s Radio

• MLB: Royals at Texas, 2 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• NBA Finals: Golden State at Toronto, 7 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

Monday’s Television

• Tennis: French Open, 5 a.m., 2 p.m., TENNIS (277)

• College baseball: NCAA regional, noon, ESPN2 (29)

• College baseball: NCAA regional, noon, ESPNU (269)

• College baseball: NCAA regional, 3 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College baseball: NCAA regional, 3 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College baseball: NCAA regional, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College baseball: NCAA regional, 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College baseball: NCAA regional, 6 p.m., SEC (284)

• MLB: MLB Draft, 6 p.m., MLB (272)

• College softball: Women’s College World Series finals, 6:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• NHL Stanley Cup Finals: Boston at St. Louis, 7 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• MLB: Teams TBA, 9 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College baseball: NCAA regional, 9 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

Monday’s Radio

• NHL Stanley Cup Finals: Boston at St. Louis, 7 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM), WHB (810 AM)